Popular hotel to be transformed into Winter Wonderland

Commercial director Peter Osborne with Winter Wonderland organiser Jenny Lloyd at Stoke by Nayland Hotel. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL Archant

Families won't need to trek to Lapland this Christmas, as a Narnian Forest complete with a giant inflatable snow globe and a Bavarian ski lodge is heading to Stoke by Nayland.

From the end of November until the beginning of January the award-winning Stoke by Nayland hotel will be speckled with snowflakes (albeit fake ones), providing the perfect Instagram backdrop for those festive snaps.

The hotel's grand fucntion suites will be decked in wintery decor - with a number of new events heading for the hotel so guests can enjoy the new look.

The magical theme will include a Santa's sleigh, a Narnian forest, a giant inflatable snow globe, and a Bavarian ski lodge.

In the run up to the big day there will be wreath making workshops, a festive cookery masterclass, tribute Christmas party nights and a brunch with Santa for the whole family to enjoy.

The popular Christmas party nights and New Year's Eve gala ball will also return by popular demand - but with this year's new unique winter backdrop.

Peter Osborne, group commercial director at the resort said: "We are all really excited about the launch of this new concept at Stoke by Nayland and believe we are offering our guests something totally unique in East Anglia.

"Party nights, family celebrations and corporate events will all benefit from the substantial investment we have made into creating this extra special, interactive experience that we are planning to build on for years to come."

The family-owned hotel has teamed up with one of East Anglia's top event organisers, Jenny LLoyd, to transform the venue.

The hotel will also be offering special Winter Wonderland hotel packages on offer for guests wishing to spend more time enjoying the magical setting.

There will also be a traditional Christmas lunch served on the big day, and festive break packages for those who want to escape over the festive season.

For any further fetails about the Winter Wonderland or any of the festive events at Stoke by Nayland hotel see here.