Suffolk's first pagan festival is taking place at Stonham Barns, near this weekend.

Gone to Earth is billed as a blend of paganism and folk culture, and takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and July 21.

The event includes musical performances, story telling, fire-eating, belly dancing and traditional Morris dancing.

Organiser Karen Light, from Sussex, is a high priestess and a witch.

She said: "Paganism is all about being kinder to yourself, being kinder to each other and the Earth.

"It's about being aware, having more of an awareness of what is important in life. Stop choosing things that are of no importance such as a big telly or the big car - those things aren't important.

"It is about going lightly on the Earth, reconnecting with the Earth. We are the Earth's custodians - not its owners."

Other attractions include folk and medieval and music, open mic and jamming sessions, with healers present, meditation and Tarot reading.