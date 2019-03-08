Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Belly dancing, Morris dancers, meditation and Tarot readings at Stonham

PUBLISHED: 09:08 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 19 July 2019

Witch Karen Light, organiser of the Gone to Earth pagan festival at Stonham Barns. Picture: AMELIA LIGHT

Witch Karen Light, organiser of the Gone to Earth pagan festival at Stonham Barns. Picture: AMELIA LIGHT

Amelia Light

Suffolk's first pagan festival is taking place at Stonham Barns, near this weekend.

Suffolk's first pagan festival is on the way to Stonham Barns this weekend.

Gone to Earth is billed as a blend of paganism and folk culture, and takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and July 21.

The event includes musical performances, story telling, fire-eating, belly dancing and traditional Morris dancing.

Organiser Karen Light, from Sussex, is a high priestess and a witch.

She said: "Paganism is all about being kinder to yourself, being kinder to each other and the Earth.

"It's about being aware, having more of an awareness of what is important in life. Stop choosing things that are of no importance such as a big telly or the big car - those things aren't important.

"It is about going lightly on the Earth, reconnecting with the Earth. We are the Earth's custodians - not its owners."

Other attractions include folk and medieval and music, open mic and jamming sessions, with healers present, meditation and Tarot reading.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

