Hugh Cornwell, former Stranglers front man brings solo tour to the Apex

PUBLISHED: 10:08 16 November 2019

Hugh Cornwell is bringing his solo tour to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Apex

Hugh Cornwell is bringing his solo tour to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Apex

Hugh Cornwell is probably best known as the former singer with The Stranglers - despite the fact he left the band 29 years ago.

Hugh has continued songwriting and performing throughout those years - sometimes solo, sometimes as part of a band - and the Stranglers, with 'new' singer Baz Warne, are probably the longest-surviving and successful bands to have originated from the punk scene.

Hugh was responsible for writing most of The Stranglers hits, including 'Golden Brown', 'Strange Little Girl', 'Always The Sun', 'Peaches', 'No More Heroes' and 'Nice & Sleazy'. Now Hugh and his band will be performing those songs again, as a storming main set on his new tour.

A prolific songwriter, since going solo, Hugh has recorded nine studio albums, four collaboration albums (the best being with John Cooper Clarke in 2016, 'This Time It's Personal') and five live albums.

The opening set will see Hugh playing a selection of his solo songs, including picks from his latest album, 'Monster' - ten tracks written about some of the most remarkable, and indeed infamous, people of the 20th Century, both heroes and villains.

Hugh Cornwell plays The Apex on Thursday November 28 at 8pm. See www.theapex.co.uk or ring 01284 758000 for more information or to book tickets.

