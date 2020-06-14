E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Strawberries run out temporarily at one farm shop as families rush to pick their own

PUBLISHED: 10:32 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 14 June 2020

James Blyth, owner of Friday Street Farm Shop amongst his crop of strawberries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

James Blyth, owner of Friday Street Farm Shop amongst his crop of strawberries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah lucy Brown

Pick-your-own strawberries ran out temporarily at Goslings Farm Shop in Suffolk yesterday, as families rushed to pick fruit in the sunshine.

PYO strawberries at Friday Street Farm Shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPYO strawberries at Friday Street Farm Shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But there are many more berries coming through, so customers will be able to pick the luscious fruit all through the summer.

James Blyth, co-owner of Goslings in Trimley St Martin and Friday Street Farm Shop near Saxmundham, said: “We were extremely busy yesterday.

“Goslings was manic and we ran out of fruit - you can’t turn it on and off like a tap.”

Elmira, aged three, wearing a strawberry coat at Goslings Farm Shop Picture: DAVID GILLINGWATERElmira, aged three, wearing a strawberry coat at Goslings Farm Shop Picture: DAVID GILLINGWATER

He said it might be necessary to close polytunnels at Goslings for a time today to allow the strawberries to replenish, depending on how busy it is.

“If there aren’t enough berries for people to pick, we have to close the tunnels for a time so that people don’t pick unripe fruit.”

Anyone travelling a distance to Goslings is advised to hold off for a week or so and to call in advance to check availability before travelling.

However, Mr Blyth said there were lots of strawberries at Friday Street and there was plenty more fruit coming through at both farms, so that strawberry picking will be able to go on right through until the end of August.

It’s thought the easing of lockdown is encouraging more people than ever to take a trip to PYO farms this year.

James Blyth, owner of Friday Street Farm Shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJames Blyth, owner of Friday Street Farm Shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “We have been talking to owners of other farm shops, and everyone is saying they have been a lot busier because there isn’t much else that people can do.

“We just say that each family group needs to keep two metres away from other families. The fields are big enough and it’s pretty much all outside.”

Gail Harrison of Friday Street Farm Shop said there were customers already waiting to come in and pick when they opened at 9am today. “People are really happy - it’s a nice thing for families to do.”

Dudley enjoying some shade amongst the strawberries at Friday Street Farm Shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDudley enjoying some shade amongst the strawberries at Friday Street Farm Shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

• Goslings Farm Shop and PYO at Trimley has more than 30 polytunnels filled with seasonal fruits including strawberries, cherries, blackcurrants, blueberries, redcurrants and blackberries. The shop is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm and on Sundays they are open from 10am until 4pm. Their contact number is 01394 273361.

• Friday Street Farm Shop near Saxmundham is open from 9am until 5.30pm every day except Sunday, when the shop closes at 5pm. As well hosting seasonal fruit picking, the shop has a special Strawberry card for their Strawberry Club which offers exclusive promotions, news and regular shopper benefits. To get in touch, ring 01728 602783.

