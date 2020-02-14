E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stacey Dooley to share stories of her eventful career at The Apex

PUBLISHED: 15:15 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 18 November 2019

Stacey Dooley talking about some of the surprising and at times hair-raising things she has witnessed as a television documentary film-maker Photo: Danny Kaan

Stacey Dooley talking about some of the surprising and at times hair-raising things she has witnessed as a television documentary film-maker Photo: Danny Kaan

Archant

Documentary filmmaker, author, TV presenter and current Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley is embarking on a 10-date tour across the UK next year with a stop pencilled in for an intimate chat with the people of Bury St Edmunds.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won Strictly Come Dancing 2018 and Stacey is now going on tour to discuss her work as a documentary film-maker Photo: BBCStacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won Strictly Come Dancing 2018 and Stacey is now going on tour to discuss her work as a documentary film-maker Photo: BBC

Conversations with Stacey Dooley will see Stacey share tales from her remarkable career so far, discuss the challenges of journalism in a polarised global political climate and a constantly shifting media landscape, and much more.

Twelve years into her career, Stacey Dooley has become a voice of her generation, firmly establishing herself as one of the BBC's most celebrated broadcasters through her hugely popular investigative documentary series, covering a diverse range of topics from across the world; from arms dealers in the USA to Nigeria's female suicide bombers, from Russia's war on women to paramilitary attacks in Northern Ireland.

Having left school at 15 and never studying journalism professionally, Stacey's career as a broadcaster and journalist began whilst working at Luton Airport, when she was chosen to travel to India to work as a contributor on BBC Three's Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts.

You may also want to watch:

She has since gone on to front a string of stand-alone series for the channel investigating stories around the world as well as in the UK. Last year her series Stacey Dooley: Face to Face with ISIS was nominated for two Grierson Awards. Her down-to-earth approach and ability to draw the truth out of people has engaged a new generation of young viewers.

Stacey is also the author of the bestselling book On the Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back in which she drew on her global encounters with incredible women in extraordinary and scarily ordinary circumstances, and in 2018 she was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion.

Stacey's six-part series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is currently broadcast on W, in this she aims to find out what life is like in modern Britain by spending 72 hours in the company of a wide range of extraordinary characters and families.

Stacey will be at The Apex on February 14 2020 and is promising audiences a thought-provoking, inspiring and informative evening.

She said: "I am so excited to be back on tour and I am very much looking forward to seeing you all there."

Limited tickets for Conversations with Stacey Dooley are on sale at the box office 01284 758000.

Most Read

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance responds after man in 60s is injured in motorbike crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Stansted’s new baggage carts set to whizz lugqage around conveyor belt network at 18km per hour

The new baggage track at Stansted Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

‘I need to build a rhythm and maybe I’m a little rusty... but I want to start games now’ - Huws assesses his form

Emyr Huws has battled his way back from a nasty knee injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘This is a new era for the club’ – Leiston boss Driver

Leiston boss Glen Driver, recognises that his team are about four players short of where they need to be, to avoid relegation.

Stacey Dooley to share stories of her eventful career at The Apex

Stacey Dooley talking about some of the surprising and at times hair-raising things she has witnessed as a television documentary film-maker Photo: Danny Kaan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists