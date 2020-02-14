Stacey Dooley to share stories of her eventful career at The Apex

Stacey Dooley talking about some of the surprising and at times hair-raising things she has witnessed as a television documentary film-maker Photo: Danny Kaan Archant

Documentary filmmaker, author, TV presenter and current Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley is embarking on a 10-date tour across the UK next year with a stop pencilled in for an intimate chat with the people of Bury St Edmunds.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won Strictly Come Dancing 2018 and Stacey is now going on tour to discuss her work as a documentary film-maker Photo: BBC Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won Strictly Come Dancing 2018 and Stacey is now going on tour to discuss her work as a documentary film-maker Photo: BBC

Conversations with Stacey Dooley will see Stacey share tales from her remarkable career so far, discuss the challenges of journalism in a polarised global political climate and a constantly shifting media landscape, and much more.

Twelve years into her career, Stacey Dooley has become a voice of her generation, firmly establishing herself as one of the BBC's most celebrated broadcasters through her hugely popular investigative documentary series, covering a diverse range of topics from across the world; from arms dealers in the USA to Nigeria's female suicide bombers, from Russia's war on women to paramilitary attacks in Northern Ireland.

Having left school at 15 and never studying journalism professionally, Stacey's career as a broadcaster and journalist began whilst working at Luton Airport, when she was chosen to travel to India to work as a contributor on BBC Three's Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts.

She has since gone on to front a string of stand-alone series for the channel investigating stories around the world as well as in the UK. Last year her series Stacey Dooley: Face to Face with ISIS was nominated for two Grierson Awards. Her down-to-earth approach and ability to draw the truth out of people has engaged a new generation of young viewers.

Stacey is also the author of the bestselling book On the Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back in which she drew on her global encounters with incredible women in extraordinary and scarily ordinary circumstances, and in 2018 she was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion.

Stacey's six-part series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is currently broadcast on W, in this she aims to find out what life is like in modern Britain by spending 72 hours in the company of a wide range of extraordinary characters and families.

Stacey will be at The Apex on February 14 2020 and is promising audiences a thought-provoking, inspiring and informative evening.

She said: "I am so excited to be back on tour and I am very much looking forward to seeing you all there."

Limited tickets for Conversations with Stacey Dooley are on sale at the box office 01284 758000.