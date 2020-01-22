E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Strictly star brings new show to Apex in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 18:39 22 January 2020

Former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoffis bringing her new show Dance to the Music to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Apex

Former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoffis bringing her new show Dance to the Music to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Apex

In the last 15 years Strictly Come Dancing has become an integral part of the nation's cultural identity. Throughout the autumn of each year, the BBC's ratings go through the roof as millions get drawn into the glitz and the drama behind the hit dance show.

Former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoffis bringing her new show Dance to the Music to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds which also features Marcella Solimeo and Dylon Daniels from Dancing With The Stars Photo: Apex

If you were one of the Strictly superfans glued to your TV enjoying 'Strictly', you may like to head to the Apex to see one of the TV show's former star dancers in her own production.

Dance to the Music on January 28 is a glamorous dance show, choreographed and performed by ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff, which features over 15 different styles of dancing.

The show portrays the evolution of dance, from the roaring 20s with the Charleston and tap dances, through the decades with lindy hop, jitterbug, rock 'n' roll, hustle, funk, disco, breakdancing, street and hip hop, right up to modern day ballroom with Latin salsa and the spectacular Argentine tango.

Kristina says: "This show will have something for everyone. Whether you're a lifelong ballroom-dancer, a total novice or you love watching TV shows like Strictly as a family, this is going to bring dance to life in a totally unique way. Expect music, colour and incredible movement, which will take you on a remarkable and immersive journey."

Hosted by Jake Quickenden (who found fame on X Factor and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here) the show also features talented and versatile South African dance team Marcella Solimeo and Dylon Daniels from Dancing With The Stars.

With fabulous costumes and breath-taking choreography, the dances will be performed to an upbeat soundtrack, packed with pop hits and classic tunes, and linked by a light-hearted script with plenty of humour and showbiz anecdotes.

Kristina adds, "Dance To The Music is an ultimate family show… you will be dancing in your seats to your favourite music hits whatever the age you are!"

Dance to the Music will be at The Apex on Tuesday January 28 at 7.30pm. Call the Box Office on 01284 758000, or visit www.theapex.co.uk

