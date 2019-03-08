Who are the latest Strictly stars to dance their way onto the Ipswich Regent stage?

Remembering The Oscars heads to Ipswich Regent in April 2020

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec are looking to bring some red carpet glitz and glamour to the stage next spring when they bring their latest show Remembering The Oscars to the Ipswich Regent.

Aljaz Skorjanec with celebrity partner Kate Silverton on Strictly Come Dancing Photo: BBC/ Guy Levy Aljaz Skorjanec with celebrity partner Kate Silverton on Strictly Come Dancing Photo: BBC/ Guy Levy

Following their sell-out Remembering The Movies tour - which sold over 50,000 tickets - the Strict professionals will be returning to theatres across the UK with a brand new show which celebrates Oscar-winning songs, dances, movies and stars in an exhilarating new dance spectacular.

Whether you are Wishing On A Star, Swinging On A Star or merely dancing in the City of Stars, this incredible production will take audiences from the Golden Age of Hollywood through to Disney family favourites and modern musicals, featuring many classic and contemporary songs. It will feature a cast of some of the best dancers based in the UK, a brand new stunning stage design, wonderful costumes and a huge LED screen, with specially filmed content.

Janette Manrara said: "I can tell you right now that Remembering The Oscars will be our biggest and most ambitious production to-date; we have hand-picked an incredible cast, we have some great material to work with and quite a few surprises. The Oscar-winning movies, songs, and actors that have inspired us will take this tour to another level, one that we know our audiences are going to love. To say Aljaž and I are excited about this tour is a huge understatement."

Janette Manrara with celebrity partner Dr Ranj Singh on Strictly Come Dancing Photo: BBC/ Guy Levy Janette Manrara with celebrity partner Dr Ranj Singh on Strictly Come Dancing Photo: BBC/ Guy Levy

Aljaž Škorjanec added: "While we were touring the UK with Remembering The Movies, Janette and I were constantly talking about how we could evolve the show, taking it to the next level and into the West End.

"Inspired by Hollywood excellence, our amazing cast will combine with outstanding production values to give our incredible audiences exactly what they deserve: the very best! We can't wait to share it with you. We are red carpet ready!"

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara's Remembering The Oscars will be on stage at the Ipswich Regent on Sunday April 19. Tickets are now on sale from the Ipswich Regent box office.