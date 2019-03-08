Strictly's Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez to set Ipswich Regent alight with Firedance

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are bringing their new show Firedance to the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Photo: Ipswich Regent Archant

Strictly Come Dancing is back on the telly. As a result there's plenty of glitter and sparkle in the air and now the Ipswich Regent is ready to welcome some onscreen favourites as 'Strictly stars' Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are bringing their brand new show Firedance to the town.

Karen Hauer performing with celebrity partner Dave Myers on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Karen Hauer performing with celebrity partner Dave Myers on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

It's the first time the pair of Strictly professional dancers have teamed up together but they are promising to send temperatures soaring with their brand new Latin spectacular which will be setting the stage alight in March 2020.

Expect the sequins and feather boas to make way for hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passionate performances that will designed to take your breath away.

With an incredible live band featuring Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble performing Argentine Tango, Flamenco, Contemporary, Paso Doble, Samba and Salsa, audiences can expect an amazing show of fresh and exciting dance from two of the world's finest.

Karen said: "I am beyond excited to be going on tour with a brand new show alongside Gorka. We have been working very hard to put on a show that will leave everyone feeling all the passion, excitement and energy that we feel when we are dancing. We can't wait to travel around the UK and to meet you all."

Gorka Marquez with celebrity partner Katie Piper on Strictly Come Dancing, Photo: Guy Levy/BBC Gorka Marquez with celebrity partner Katie Piper on Strictly Come Dancing, Photo: Guy Levy/BBC

Born in Venezuela and having grown up in New York from the age of 10, Karen Hauer joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2012. Over the years she has been partnered with household names including Westlife's Nicky Byrne, The 'Hairy Biker' Dave Myers, Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Will Young, and Sunday Brunch chef Simon Rimmer. In 2018 Karen reached the quarter-finals of the series with actor Charles Venn.

Gorka said, "I can't wait to get out on the road with Karen for this very exciting new tour. We are both really passionate about Latin dance, and this tour will really showcase that. We've worked really hard on the numbers in this show and I think everyone is going to love it. See you in 2020!"

Gorka's flair for dancing started from a very young age. Originally from Bilbao, Spain, aged 11 he attended Ballroom and Latin dance classes where he quickly excelled and became one of the top dancers representing Spain across the world.

Gorka Marquez joined the Strictly family in 2016 which saw him paired with EastEnders star Tameka Empson. In 2018 he was partnered with TV star Katie Piper after having waltzed Alexandra Burke to the final the previous year.

He said that Karen has an amazing presence on stage and is one of the most expressive and charismatic dancers on the current dance scene. "Karen takes choreographed routines to new heights and she has that rare talent to attract the eye of every audience member whenever she dances."

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez will be bringing their brand new show Firedance to Ipswich Rergent on March 10, 2020. Tickets on sale from 10am on Friday September 13.