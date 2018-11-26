Student art exhibition to launch at town museum

The exhibition will take place at Moyse's Hall Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

Fine art students from West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds will launch their own exhibition in the town centre this week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The display will open at Moyse’s Hall in the town centre on Friday, November 30, after students chose an object or theme to work on from the museum’s collection.

The partnership between Moyse’s Hall and the art department at the college began more than four years ago and has grown in strength ever since.

Daniel Clarke, Moyse’s Hall heritage officer, said: “In the past the exhibition has been over the course of a weekend but we felt, due to the quality of the work and professionalism of both staff and students from the college; that the concept could evolve a step further and this December students will curate our exhibition space for over a month.”

The students have worked on a variety of narratives for their work including the history of witchcraft in Bury St Edmunds and the murder of 57 jews in the town in 1190.

Sophie Knappett, lecturer in art and design at the college, said “The students have been working incredibly hard on generating artwork based on the history of Moyse’s Hall and have been keying into relevant subjects and wider world issues that would have been endured in this period of time.”

Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture at St Edmundsbury Borough Council, which runs Moyse’s Hall Museum, said: “This exciting exhibition forms part of a brilliant partnership between the museum and the college that has grown over time.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to offer the students this opportunity to use some of the items in the museum as their inspiration and that the museum itself will now showcase their work.

“I think there is going to be some fascinating interpretations of the exhibits as well as the building’s place within the town’s history and I can’t wait to see them on display.”

The exhibition launch will run from 6pm–8pm on Friday and entrance to the museum will be free on the opening night.

Entry prices following that will be: £5 (adults), £3 (children, students and 60+), and under fives are free.