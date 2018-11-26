Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Student art exhibition to launch at town museum

26 November, 2018 - 12:17
The exhibition will take place at Moyse's Hall Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

The exhibition will take place at Moyse's Hall Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

Fine art students from West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds will launch their own exhibition in the town centre this week.

The display will open at Moyse’s Hall in the town centre on Friday, November 30, after students chose an object or theme to work on from the museum’s collection.

The partnership between Moyse’s Hall and the art department at the college began more than four years ago and has grown in strength ever since.

Daniel Clarke, Moyse’s Hall heritage officer, said: “In the past the exhibition has been over the course of a weekend but we felt, due to the quality of the work and professionalism of both staff and students from the college; that the concept could evolve a step further and this December students will curate our exhibition space for over a month.”

The students have worked on a variety of narratives for their work including the history of witchcraft in Bury St Edmunds and the murder of 57 jews in the town in 1190.

Sophie Knappett, lecturer in art and design at the college, said “The students have been working incredibly hard on generating artwork based on the history of Moyse’s Hall and have been keying into relevant subjects and wider world issues that would have been endured in this period of time.”

Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture at St Edmundsbury Borough Council, which runs Moyse’s Hall Museum, said: “This exciting exhibition forms part of a brilliant partnership between the museum and the college that has grown over time.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to offer the students this opportunity to use some of the items in the museum as their inspiration and that the museum itself will now showcase their work.

“I think there is going to be some fascinating interpretations of the exhibits as well as the building’s place within the town’s history and I can’t wait to see them on display.”

The exhibition launch will run from 6pm–8pm on Friday and entrance to the museum will be free on the opening night.

Entry prices following that will be: £5 (adults), £3 (children, students and 60+), and under fives are free.

Topic Tags:

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Monday, November 19, 2018 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

New homes would cause ‘considerable harm’ to AONB, claims inspector

Homes planned for Aldeburgh's AONB would have caused 'considerable harm' to the beauty spot Picture: MIKE PAGE

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24