Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Take a look at this stunning lifelike pastel painting

PUBLISHED: 07:52 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 06 March 2019

Pastel painting of Hawkedon by Mark Turnbull

Pastel painting of Hawkedon by Mark Turnbull

Archant

An artist from Alpheton has sent in his remarkable painting of a Suffolk scene near Hawkedon.

Suffolk portraits by Mark TurnbullSuffolk portraits by Mark Turnbull

Mark Turnbull, who is 46, photographs the west Suffolk countryside and then recreates them as pastel masterpieces.

The talent of Mr Turnbull is very clear with many mistaking his paintings for actual photographs.

His latest art work shows a country road which leads to the tranquil village of Hawkedon. Mark has mastered a range of textures in the piece from smooth fields, wild grass, and gloomy clouds.

The attention to detail is superb with fields of green along the skyline and the picturesque cottages appearing at the end of the country lane.

Buttercup Meadows by Mark TurnbullButtercup Meadows by Mark Turnbull

To create such a shot Mark cycled through the village several times to work out where would be the best angle to photograph.

The full-time portrait commission artist said: “To me, this is the quintessential Suffolk landscape - rolling hills, meandering lanes lined with old oak trees and quaint villages.

“They don’t get much more quaint than Hawkedon, and this scene is looking west towards the village and the rolling hills beyond.

“This part of Suffolk has always held a particular attraction for me, because of its relatively isolated nature”.

This isn’t the first time we have featured the 46-year-olds work, back in July we produced this gallery.

The gallery includes his pastel paintings of the Cavendish Hills, Friar Meadow, and Buttercup Meadows.

Friar Meadow was sold to a private buyer for £1,000 but Mark donated £700 of that to The Eden Coppice Trust.

The Cavendish Hills shot was brought by a Suffolk couple for an impressive £1,750.

Don’t miss: Take a look at this stunning drone picture of Alpheton

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Take a look at this stunning lifelike pastel painting

Pastel painting of Hawkedon by Mark Turnbull

Outsourcing special education among options for Suffolk’s crisis-hit service

Special educational needs provision could be outsourced as one of the options open to the DfE and NHS England. Picture: DIEGO CERVO/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Revealed - How much your councils have had to scale back because of squeezed government funding

Mid Suffolk and Babergh chief executive Arthur Charvonia said Suffolk was

‘Careless and stupid’ drink and drug driver caused three-car smash

Benjamin Berry appeared at magistrates' court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists