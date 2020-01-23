E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hi-de-Hi star brings new play to Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 15:38 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 23 January 2020

Su Pollard as Birdie in a new play, Harpy, which is being staged at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds Photo: Karla Gowlett

© Karla Gowlett

National treasure Su Pollard will be showing a different side to her wide-ranging performing talents when she stars in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival play Harpy which is coming to the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds in March.

Best known for her star-turn as Peggy in the BAFTA award-winning sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, the much loved Su Pollard has had a career in showbusiness spanning four decades. She returns to the stage as Birdie in Harpy, by award-winning playwright Philip Meeks, a play originally commissioned for her and directed by former Theatre Royal director Abigail Anderson.

A tour-de-force performance from Pollard, Harpy is a heart wrenching exploration of one woman's struggles with mental health and loneliness, manifesting itself through extreme hoarding. At heart it's a bittersweet dramatic comedy, which showcases a grittier side to the Su Pollard of the 1980s, and also asks us to look beyond our prejudices against those who appear to disrupt the norm.

The neighbours call Birdie a harridan and a harpy even though most of them have never even met her. They see her obsessive hoarding as detrimental to the value of their own homes. For Birdie, saving what others regard as the junk from her own life allows her to make sense of the world around her; her possessions are memories of a time past. Shunned by conventional society, she regards it as her duty to salvage these tiny histories that without her would be entirely forgotten.

Harpy is inspired by the retro cinematic sub-genre of Grand Dame Guignol - or 'hag horror' - wherein fading stars battled to survive by playing mad, potentially dangerous women or bewildered creatures in peril. Beneath their acting veneer were brave and brilliant women and Meeks is fascinated by their survival instincts. This idea of struggling and fighting for what we believe in comes to the fore in Harpy which seeks to explore mental health, questioning what madness really is.

Su says: "I am thrilled to be able to bring Harpy to a wider audience across the UK, having first performed it at the Edinburgh Festival in 2018. I hope the new audiences enjoy themselves as much as I'm enjoying revisiting this complex character. Philip Meeks' writing is both funny and poignant, and many people have remarked at how relatable the content is, openly tackling issues of mental health."

Harpy by Philip Meeks will be at Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds on March 18th. To book tickets call or book online

