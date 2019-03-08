Partly Cloudy

Bury St Edmunds Festival was an 'amazing 11 days'

PUBLISHED: 13:19 30 May 2019

Rick Wakeman's concert was a sell-out Picture: BURY FESTIVAL

Rick Wakeman's concert was a sell-out Picture: BURY FESTIVAL

Archant

This year's Bury St Edmunds has been hailed as "one of the most popular in its 34-year history".

Nigel Kennedy's show was also a sell out Picture: BURY FESTIVALNigel Kennedy's show was also a sell out Picture: BURY FESTIVAL

Stretching over 11 days from May 16 to May 26, more than 25,000 people enjoyed the entertainment that included live music, street performances and walks.

Several concerts and events were sell outs, while box office sales well exceeded targets for most performances.

Festival manager Nick Wells said he was delighted with both the high calibre of artists and audience reaction.

He said: "It has been an amazing 11 days with large, happy audiences and wonderful performances from people at the very beginning of their careers through to seasoned professionals.

"Every event I have seen has had exquisite moments, but perhaps the most special of all was the entire audience joining in unprompted as Nigel Kennedy played Danny Boy as one of his encores.

"Our thoughts are now turning to next year's festival, which will run from Friday 15 May to Sunday 24 May 2020".

Sell-out concerts included Rick Wakeman and Nigel Kennedy as well as most of the walks around Bury St Edmunds.

Other events attracting a large audience included the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, folk singer Kate Rusby, Clare Teal and her Big Mini Big Band and John Cooper Clarke.

