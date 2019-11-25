E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mill Tye Gallery to host new Sudbury artist

PUBLISHED: 14:10 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 25 November 2019

Subury-based artist Billy Myles-Berkouwer, who is to exibitibt at the town's Mill Tye Gallery Picture: RAPHAELLA PESTER

Raphaella Pester

Sudbury's Mill Tye gallery is to stage its first exhibition of work by an internationally exhibited young artist based in the town.

The collection is by Billy Myles-Berkouwer, who moved from London to his studio in Sudbury in the summer.

The exhibition features latest works from his Abstract Compression series.

Billy is an Anglo-Dutch contemporary artist who works predominantly with painting, digital imagery, and printmaking, as well as photography, film, installation and sculpture.

His work has been exhibited in San Jose, Costa Rica, and London.

Peter Rumsey of Mill Tye Gallery said: "Billy is a young guy and he has already done some great work, we're very excited to have him here."

The exhibition opens with a private view on Saturday November 30 and runs until Christmas Eve.

For more details contact the gallery on 01787 376796 or go to the gallery website.

