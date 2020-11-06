Take a selfie in front of Sudbury silk exhibition while on daily exercise

An exhibition of silk panels have gone on display in the window of 2 Market Hill in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An exhibition of silk panels made by members of the community has been able to go ahead after a new venue was found that allows people to view it from outside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Young Creatives Weavers worked on the pieces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Young Creatives Weavers worked on the pieces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The woven panels crafted by schoolchildren and the community groups taking part in the Creative Young Weavers project are on display in Sudbury in the window of a vacant shop at 2 Market Hill, opposite Sudbury Library.

The exhibition, which opened on November 2, was originally due to take place in the library before Covid restrictions thwarted this plan.

Organisers are encouraging the public to take a selfie in front of the display whilst out on their daily exercise. This can then be emailed or posted to social media using the information in the window, creating an online celebration and shining a spotlight on Sudbury’s silk industry.

MORE: Film telling story of silk in Sudbury launches festival

Guided by local textile artist Frin Arnold, participants used mini looms to work with waste cardboard and silk selvedge generated by Sudbury’s silk weaving process. These workshops also provided the opportunity for schoolchildren to find out more about the industry.

Members of the public are encouraged to take a selfie outside the exhibition during their daily exercise and share it Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Members of the public are encouraged to take a selfie outside the exhibition during their daily exercise and share it Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This initiative follows the success of the recent Sudbury Silk Stories project, showcasing the talented local workforce who produce some of the finest silk cloth in the world.

Plans for Creative Young Weavers to begin in March were put on hold in response to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions. Following additional Covid-19 secure measures to ensure public safety, the initiative was remodelled, and the project was able to resume last month.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Return of Sudbury Silk Festival confirmed - here’s when to expect the next event

Project co-ordinator Carole Creasey said: “It was a challenge to remodel this project but we have been overwhelmed by the positive response and we are hugely grateful for the continuing support of Stephen Walters [silk company], Vanners [silk company] and the community who all helped us to make this happen.”

With some of the original schools no longer able to take part, supporters of the project and community groups were invited to contribute their own weaving sample for display.

Groups, including Sudbury QH Women’s Institute, rallied together to provide 30 samples and this support continued when the project faced the challenge of finding a new venue for the exhibition because of coronavirus restrictions.

An alternative space was found with help from local contacts including Sudbury Town Council and the Tourist Information Centre. The vacant shop unit at 2 Market Hill has been loaned to the project by Carter Jonas and Stephen Maguire.

MORE: Explained: All the new lockdown rules which start today

Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, said: “We are proud to support this wonderful initiative, which builds on the legacy of Sudbury’s rich silk heritage, dating back to the 1780s, as well as the success of last year’s silk festival and the Sudbury Silk Stories film.

“It is wonderful news that not only has the project been able to resume following Covid, but it has also been extended to enable more of the local community to get involved.

“I’d like to thank all those who have helped the exhibition to go ahead, despite the challenging circumstances.

“In light of the government’s recent announcement, I would ask that during lockdown only those local to the exhibition pay a safe socially distanced visit, while out on their daily exercise. Those who aren’t able to visit in person can show their support for Sudbury’s silk industry by participating online. ”

For more information about Creative Young Weavers - funded by the Arts Council of England and Babergh District Council - and Sudbury Silk Stories follow the project on Twitter and Instagram, or go to the website.

The silk panels will be on display until January 2021.