Which Suffolk and Essex restaurants are featured in The Good Food Guide 2020?

PUBLISHED: 00:00 10 September 2019

The Brewers Arms in Rattlesden is featured in The Good Food Guide 2020. Picture: MARK HEATH

The Brewers Arms in Rattlesden is featured in The Good Food Guide 2020. Picture: MARK HEATH

Archant

Restaurants from across Suffolk and Essex are today receiving the accolade of a spot in the Good Food Guide's 2020 edition.

Montaz restaurant in Newmarket. Picture: MARK HEATHMontaz restaurant in Newmarket. Picture: MARK HEATH

In Suffolk, The Brewers at Rattlesden and Montaz at Newmarket have both won a place in the Guide for the first time.

Altogether, around 20 restaurants from Suffolk and 12 from Essex are included, with many different styles of cuisine being featured.

The Brewers reopened in October last year, and has won many admirers with its emphasis on cookery with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.

Its website says: "At The Brewers we are working tirelessly to source the best local ingredients from our independent butchers, fishmongers and veg man."

Montaz's website says it specialises in exciting contemporary Indian cuisine, with a menu created by Ramesh Dhinga, who has more than 30 years or experience in Indian cooking.

You may also want to watch:

Another restaurant included in the guide is The Unruly Pig from Bromeswell, the third time it has featured.

There is also a strong showing for Bury St Edmunds, with four restaurants on the list - Pea Porridge, 1921 Angel Hill, Ben's and Maison Bleue. The Good Food Guide' pays tribute to the town's "lively eating out scene."

Other entries range from the Sole Bay Fish Company in Southwold to the Bildeston Crown and The Leaping Hare at Stanton.

In Essex, Grain, a modern European restaurant and the Church Street Tavern, both in Colchester, are among the eateries to feature. Dedham also has two entries, The Sun Inn and Le Talbooth.

This year the Guide calls out the best budget eateries, with more than 350 restaurants offering three-course meals for £30 or less.

Its editors have also revisited the time-old debate to readers - should under-12s be welcomed in fine dining restaurants?

The Good Food Guide is compiled by coupling reader feedback of eateries up and down the country with anonymous inspections by a team of experts.

The new 2020 edition will be published by Waitrose & Partners on September 12, available in Waitrose shops and online.

Which Suffolk and Essex restaurants are featured in The Good Food Guide 2020?

The Brewers Arms in Rattlesden is featured in The Good Food Guide 2020. Picture: MARK HEATH

