Suffolk band Hurricane Wolves recorded new EP at top studios used by Ed Sheeran

Hurricane Wolves practising on Dunwich beach during the summer Picture: HURRICANE WOLVES HURRICANE WOLVES

Suffolk “brass/rock” band Hurricane Wolves are set to release a new EP recorded at the same studios as Ed Sheeran.

The eight-piece band, including saxophones and a cornet as well as rock musicians, have been together for four years. Their new release, Lost But Not Alone, is a long-time ambition for them.

Singer and guitarist John “Jonny” Bayman said: “We recorded our EP this time last year, but were waiting to release it until after the pandemic. But then we felt we really couldn’t wait any longer.”

The recording, due to be released on December 4, features three tracks, Everylow, Ghosts and Give a Little Love. The band describes it as: “Their big rock sound meets epic pop anthems”.

“The lead track, Everylow, is about people dealing with anxiety and depression,” Jonny said.

“It’s quite appropriate because of the times we are going through, but it was recorded before the pandemic.”

Jonny added: “We spent the summer practising on Dunwich beach because our studio is too small for all of us all to be two metres apart.”

He said they had originally planned to play heavy music, hence the name Hurricane Wolves- but then evolved into “brass/rock” after deciding to include saxophones.

The band includes three saxophonists, Nellie Parks on tenor sax and Harry Grand on alto sax, as well as Olivia Kersey on cornet.

Rock instruments are played by Jonny and guitarist Christian Elsley, bassist and vocalist Harry Sore and drummer Marcus Burch.

The three tracks were recorded and mixed at Decoy Studios in Melton, a world-class studio set up by mixing engineer Cenzo Townshend - where Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has recorded, as well as the likes of James Blunt and The Maccabees.

“Cenzo Townshend normally deals with big record companies, but he was so nice to us,” Jonny said.

“We asked an old friend, Simon Britcliffe, to produce the EP and it was mastered at Abbey Road Studios.”

The band had been hoping to go to the legendary Abbey Road, where The Beatles famously worked, for the mastering, but in the end sadly couldn’t do so because of coronavirus restrictions.

There has already been a lot of interest in the new EP and they are hoping it will be featured on BBC Radio Suffolk’s BBC Music Introducing.

With three members coming from Dunwich, Dunwich Town Trust gave them a grant which met around third of the cost of making the record.

Jonny is originally from Dunwich but now lives in Leiston, and the band also has members from Halesworth and Lowestoft.

The EP will be available to download via all platforms.

For more details, visit @Hurricanewolves on Facebook