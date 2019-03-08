Bury St Edmunds band are ‘chuffed’ to get their single on This Morning

A Suffolk band has gained national exposure for their new single after it was played on ITV show This Morning.

Indie/rock band City Glow, which formed in May last year, is headed by Nik Lowe, from Bury St Edmunds.

The band’s single ‘Crave’ was chosen for the background music to a fashion shoot on the popular daytime TV show and they got a mention from co-host Holly Willoughby.

Nik, who is currently unable to perform due to swollen vocal chords, said: “It’s amazing. I was quite chuffed with that. It gave me a boost really.”

He performs in the band - which is signed to MHM Records - alongside Alwyn Hornsey, Harvey Baldwin and Kieran Hoggett.

Nik, 27, who went to King Edward VI School in Bury, began as a solo artist, playing the local acoustic circuits, and for the last couple of years extensively in London.

He has supported Gareth Gates and Top Loader, amongst others, and has had his music played on BBC Radio 6 Music.

City Glow finished their UK tour in September.