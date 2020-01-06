Suffolk Day - Ideas pouring in for brilliant things to do around county

Litter Free Felixstowe taking to the beach on Suffolk Day 2019 Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETT DEBBIE BARTLETT

What do you love most about Suffolk? Your ideas are starting to pour in for our list of 50 brilliant things to do in the county, as Suffolk Day returns.

RSPB Minsmere is joining in Suffolk Day. Pictured here is the 'Love Minsmere' festival last year. Picture: RACHEL EDGE RSPB Minsmere is joining in Suffolk Day. Pictured here is the 'Love Minsmere' festival last year. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

We are especially looking for your original, unusual and quirky suggestions. Suffolk Day 2020 will be on Sunday, June 21, but celebrations will begin on Friday June 19 - making it a whole weekend of fun.

RSPB Minsmere is one of the first venues to announce a special celebration for the day. It posted on Facebook: "We'll be offering free entry to all Suffolk residents again to celebrate Suffolk Day - just bring proof of your address. There will also be free guided walks during the day."

Suffolk Punch foal Colony Vee visited St Joseph's in Ipswich for Suffolk Day 2019 Picture: LUCY BOLTON Suffolk Punch foal Colony Vee visited St Joseph's in Ipswich for Suffolk Day 2019 Picture: LUCY BOLTON

Our beautiful countryside is undoubtedly one of the glories of Suffolk, and Jackie Edey shared some ideas to enjoy it to the full.

She said: "In all water meadows and forests, watch the wildlife, birds, insects, waterfowl, all living their lives freely like they should. Listening to happy chirpy birds, the list of things to do is endless. Tire the children and adults. Take picnics, etc. And the beauty is, it's all free and teaches children to respect life and the environment. A lovely day out, all around, for everyone."

Would you like to take a walk round Sutton Hoo for Suffolk Day? Picture; PAUL GEATER Would you like to take a walk round Sutton Hoo for Suffolk Day? Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tessa Reeves also highlighted rural landscapes, saying: "Take a walk round one of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust reserves such as Lackford Lakes or Arger Fen - loads of beautiful British wildlife in beautiful surroundings.

Reader Laura Hammond's suggestion via Facebook was: "Take a sail on SB Cambria, currently based at Pin Mill. She is the last coasting barge of her kind without an engine."

Rob Stiff's top tip is to "go to Bury St Edmunds for a coffee". If you do, there's plenty of choice, as the town has a wide range of cafes and coffee shops.

Orford Castle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Orford Castle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Katy Jennings contacted us to suggest Sutton Hoo as one of the top places to visit, saying: "It's great for the whole family." Jane Manning also recommended spending time at the popular National Trust site, which has recently had a £4m makeover.

Suffolk of course has a huge range of museums to visit, and Nicki Dixon recommended her favourite. She said: "Suffolk Regiment Museum in Bury St Edmunds is a fascinating place."

On Facebook, David Jackson has already drawn up a whole list of local attractions, ranging from football to Ipswich pubs to the countryside. He listed: "Rendlesham Forest, Aldeburgh, Southwold, The Fat Cat, The Dove, The Thomas Wolsey, Adnams, Ipswich Docks, Lavenham, the mighty ITFC, Ipswich Film Theatre, Wolsey Theatre, the countryside."

One of the items on his list also got the vote of Ailish Southgate, who recommended going to a show at the New Wolsey Theatre.

Anne-Marie Byrne has also drawn up a list of her own, saying: "Framlingham and Orford Castles, Ipswich Christchurch Park and Mansion, bird and otter spotting at RSPB Minsmere, walk round Dunwich, Thorpeness, Southwold and have fish'n'chips in Aldeburgh."

- What is your top idea for something brilliant to do in Suffolk? Email us your suggestions.