Alternative things to do for Bonfire Night 2020

Sadly, organised firework displays can't go ahead this year - but families are being urged to try some fun alternative celebration ideas. Picture: ARCHANT

Families are being urged to try safe fun alternatives to fireworks this Bonfire Night - from sparkling crafts to toasting marshmallows.

With November 5 falling on the first day of England’s lockdown, Suffolk Trading Standards has put together a collection of ideas to celebrate safely at home.

Meanwhile, PlanBee, a company offering resources for primary schools, is offering a free downloadable pack with activities such as seasonal work sheets, puzzles and colouring pages.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: “Our normal advice for the yearly celebration is recommending that you attend organised events rather than having fireworks at home.

“So this year, with us all unable to attend an event, we have put together some ideas to help you celebrate safety at home.”

Trading Standards has warned over dangers from back-garden fireworks - while dog charities have spoken out about the misery to pets being caused by loud bangs and flashes from more small household celebrations.

The collection of ideas on the social media platform Pinterest put together by Trading Standards includes:

• Chocolate sparklers - breadsticks can be transformed with colourful hundreds and thousands

• Turning autumn leaves into unusual bonfire pictures

• Colourful and glittery firework paintings using left-over cardboard tubes

• Toasting marshmallows over a tea light

• Creating colourful cupcakes which look like mini-bonfires

Plan Bee, which offers resources for primary school teachers and pupils, has put together a free downloadable Bonfire Night pack, including puzzles and word searches, pictures to print out and colour and other fun activities.

All these ideas will help to keep children occupied not just on Bonfire Night but during the coming weeks of lockdown.

For the Trading Standards Pinterest collection, click here, and to download the free PlanBee pack, follow this link.