New film shot in Suffolk to open London Film Festival in Leicester Square

A host of coaches and horses recreated the bustling streets of London on Angel Hill yesterday as Armando Iannucci filmed his new comedy drama The Personal History of David Copperfield Photo: Neil Perry Archant

A new film shot in Suffolk is set to burst on to the world stage this evening, premiering in Leicester Square.

Crowds watch the shooting of Armando Iannucci's new comedy drama The Personal History of David Copperfield on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Neil Perry Crowds watch the shooting of Armando Iannucci's new comedy drama The Personal History of David Copperfield on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Neil Perry

Veteran comedy writer and director Armando Iannucci brought the production for his new film, The Personal History of David Copperfield, to Bury St Edmunds for a week last summer, transforming the Angel Hill into Victorian London.

The production also shot in Athenaeum Lane, Chequers Square and the Theatre Royal.

Now, the movie will be shown on the silver screen for the first time, opening its London Film Festival this evening (October 2).

At the time of filming, it was reported that the production spent more than £82,000 in Bury alone on accommodation, location fees and catering among others, and helped secure local talent their first big break in the industry as location marshals.

Film crews shooting Armando Iannucci's new comedy drama The Personal History of David Copperfield on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Neil Perry Film crews shooting Armando Iannucci's new comedy drama The Personal History of David Copperfield on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Neil Perry

The film features a crop of top British talent, including Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Paul Whitehouse, Ben Whishaw and Gwendoline Christie.

The comedy-drama is based on the famous Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield and The Angel Hotel, where filming for the movie took place, is no stranger to the work of Charles Dickens.

The Bury St Edmunds hotel once hosted Dickens when he was a journalist and for readings of his classic novels.

Shoppers watch the shooting of Armando Iannucci's new comedy drama The Personal History of David Copperfield on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Neil Perry Shoppers watch the shooting of Armando Iannucci's new comedy drama The Personal History of David Copperfield on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Neil Perry

It also gets a mention in his debut novel The Pickwick Papers.