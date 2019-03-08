E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

WATCH: Stars of Suffolk-filmed flick hit the red carpet for premiere

PUBLISHED: 14:06 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 03 October 2019

Cast and attendees during The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

Cast and attendees during The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

PA

It was glitz and glamour as the stars of a new movie filmed in Suffolk gathered in London for its first UK public screening.

Armando Iannucci at The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIREArmando Iannucci at The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

The Personal History of David Copperfield was written and directed by comedy legend Armando Iannucci and filmed around in and around Bury St Edmunds.

It includes scenes shot in Angel Hill, Athenaeum Lane, Chequers Square and the Theatre Royal.

The film features a crop of top British talent including Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Paul Whitehouse, Ben Whishaw and Gwendoline Christie, who all graced the red carpet for the premiere in Leicester Square to open the London Film Festival.

Star actor Dev Patel, who plays David Copperfield and whose previous hit films include Slumdog Millionaire, said: "I'm just very grateful for the opportunity. It was a beautiful journey to go on.

Dev Patel at The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIREDev Patel at The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

"I never thought it would come into my orbit, to wear this costume and be with these actors so I count myself very lucky."

The comedy-drama is based on the famous Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield, which tells the story of a young man with dreams of becoming a writer in Victorian England.

The Angel Hotel in Bury, where filming for the movie took place, is no stranger to the work of Charles Dickens.

It once hosted Dickens when he was a journalist and where he gave readings of his classic novels.

Gwendoline Christie during The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIREGwendoline Christie during The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

At the time of filming, it was reported that the production spent more than £82,000 in Bury alone on accommodation, location fees and catering among others, and helped secure local talent their first big break in the industry as location marshals.

Gwendoline Christie, best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and who plays Jane Murdstone in the film, welcomed Dev Patel taking the lead role in a film set in Victorian times.

She said: "We need our industry of entertainment to have the world reflected. We need a more inclusive attitude in our arts and I hope that this film encourages that."

The Personal History of David Copperfield goes on general release on January 10, 2020.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Dress like a Duchess in African fashion

The Duchess of Sussex joins in with dancers as she and the Duke of Sussex leave the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa, on the first day of their tour of Africa. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

‘He’s certainly doing himself no harm whatsoever... we need to look at it’ - Lambert on Wilson’s contract situation

James Wilson has been in fine form in defence. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘It’s great he’s doing photos... He should take the plaudits’ – Lambert on Evans taking the spotlight

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

One year on: How family business saved Suffolk garden centre

Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury is celebrating a successful turnaround. Photo: Daniel Jones Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists