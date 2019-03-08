WATCH: Stars of Suffolk-filmed flick hit the red carpet for premiere

Cast and attendees during The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE PA

It was glitz and glamour as the stars of a new movie filmed in Suffolk gathered in London for its first UK public screening.

Armando Iannucci at The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE Armando Iannucci at The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

The Personal History of David Copperfield was written and directed by comedy legend Armando Iannucci and filmed around in and around Bury St Edmunds.

It includes scenes shot in Angel Hill, Athenaeum Lane, Chequers Square and the Theatre Royal.

The film features a crop of top British talent including Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Paul Whitehouse, Ben Whishaw and Gwendoline Christie, who all graced the red carpet for the premiere in Leicester Square to open the London Film Festival.

Star actor Dev Patel, who plays David Copperfield and whose previous hit films include Slumdog Millionaire, said: "I'm just very grateful for the opportunity. It was a beautiful journey to go on.

Dev Patel at The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE Dev Patel at The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

"I never thought it would come into my orbit, to wear this costume and be with these actors so I count myself very lucky."

The comedy-drama is based on the famous Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield, which tells the story of a young man with dreams of becoming a writer in Victorian England.

The Angel Hotel in Bury, where filming for the movie took place, is no stranger to the work of Charles Dickens.

It once hosted Dickens when he was a journalist and where he gave readings of his classic novels.

Gwendoline Christie during The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE Gwendoline Christie during The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

At the time of filming, it was reported that the production spent more than £82,000 in Bury alone on accommodation, location fees and catering among others, and helped secure local talent their first big break in the industry as location marshals.

Gwendoline Christie, best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and who plays Jane Murdstone in the film, welcomed Dev Patel taking the lead role in a film set in Victorian times.

She said: "We need our industry of entertainment to have the world reflected. We need a more inclusive attitude in our arts and I hope that this film encourages that."

The Personal History of David Copperfield goes on general release on January 10, 2020.