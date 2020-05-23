Will a girl from Suffolk wow ITV Britain’s Got Talent judges tonight?

Souparnika Nair reveled musical talent from an early age Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

A girl from Bury St Edmunds will reveal her talent to judges tonight on a prime time television show.

Britain's Got Talent judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon and presenters Ant & Dec Picture: SYCO/THAMES/ITV PLC Britain's Got Talent judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon and presenters Ant & Dec Picture: SYCO/THAMES/ITV PLC

Souparnika Nair, 10, a pupil at Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury, is performing on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), which starts at 8pm.

She will be singing for judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams in the hope of getting through to the next stage.

The show, which is presented by Ant & Dec, searches for Britain’s next best talent act, featuring singers, dancers, comedians, variety, and unusual talents of all kinds.

Souparnika said: “There was so much excitement as it was a big dream for me to perform in front of the celebrity judges.”

She is no stranger to a national stage having previously performed on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One as its youngest ever ‘Unexpected Star’.

Her dad, Dr Binu Nair, said: “We realised Souparnika’s interest in music from a very young age and she started performing at talent shows from the age of five.”

Filming for tonight’s BGT episode took place earlier in the year before the coronavirus pandemic.