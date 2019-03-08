Follow the trail of light as historic hall prepares for festive celebration

Illuminated Helmingham Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL Helmingham

Historic Helmingham Hall will be turning its gardens into a lit-up winter wonderland to start the festive season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There will be thousands of lights at the Illuminated Garden Trail. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL There will be thousands of lights at the Illuminated Garden Trail. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

The hall's Illuminated Garden Trail is returning next month, and organisers say it will be even bigger and better than before.

The grounds will be adorned with thousands of lights during the trail, which runs from November 23 to December 8, and there will be different genres of music around the gardens to add to the atmosphere.

You may also want to watch:

Katy Day, events manager at Helmingham Hall, said: "We are so excited for this year's trail. It will incorporate multiple light installations, along with music, making it a fully immersive experience.

"We are also looking forward to inviting the public over the drawbridge into the courtyard for some festive treats - this part of the hall is not normally open, and so it will be fantastic to expand the trail from last year in this way. All four-legged friends invited too!"

Refreshments will include complimentary mulled wine in the courtyard, as well as the chance to toast marshmallows in the fire pits. The Coach House Tearooms and Stables Shop will also be open.

The trail will be open from 4.30pm to 8pm from Wednesdays to Sundays, with timed entry every 30 minutes, and last entry at 7pm. Tickets can be booked online in advance via the hall's website at a discount. You are welcome to take along your dog as long as it is well-behaved and on a lead.

During the trail, Helmingham Hall will also be raising funds for charities associated with Baby Loss Awareness Week, after recently lighting up to show support for the campaign's 'Wave of Light'.