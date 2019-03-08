E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Follow the trail of light as historic hall prepares for festive celebration

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 October 2019

Illuminated Helmingham Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Illuminated Helmingham Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Helmingham

Historic Helmingham Hall will be turning its gardens into a lit-up winter wonderland to start the festive season.

There will be thousands of lights at the Illuminated Garden Trail. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALLThere will be thousands of lights at the Illuminated Garden Trail. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

The hall's Illuminated Garden Trail is returning next month, and organisers say it will be even bigger and better than before.

The grounds will be adorned with thousands of lights during the trail, which runs from November 23 to December 8, and there will be different genres of music around the gardens to add to the atmosphere.

You may also want to watch:

Katy Day, events manager at Helmingham Hall, said: "We are so excited for this year's trail. It will incorporate multiple light installations, along with music, making it a fully immersive experience.

"We are also looking forward to inviting the public over the drawbridge into the courtyard for some festive treats - this part of the hall is not normally open, and so it will be fantastic to expand the trail from last year in this way. All four-legged friends invited too!"

Refreshments will include complimentary mulled wine in the courtyard, as well as the chance to toast marshmallows in the fire pits. The Coach House Tearooms and Stables Shop will also be open.

The trail will be open from 4.30pm to 8pm from Wednesdays to Sundays, with timed entry every 30 minutes, and last entry at 7pm. Tickets can be booked online in advance via the hall's website at a discount. You are welcome to take along your dog as long as it is well-behaved and on a lead.

During the trail, Helmingham Hall will also be raising funds for charities associated with Baby Loss Awareness Week, after recently lighting up to show support for the campaign's 'Wave of Light'.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

600 households blacked out after electrical fault fire

Emergency services were called at 5pm to the fire in Rushford Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Large animal on the loose on A14

A large animal has been spotted on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Christmas Wonderland set to return – along with threats to shut it down

Christmas Wonderland Picture: ST JOHN'S NURSERY

‘We feel 100% let down’ - mum speaks of battle for support for autistic son

Signs of autism in older children can include finding it hard to make friends or preferring to be on their own and not seeming to understand what others are thinking or feeling Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Four car pile-up in busy road near railway station

The crash happened in Fornham Road, under the A14 bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists