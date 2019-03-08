Video

Suffolk's scariest house in its sixth and scariest year yet

Lorrie Thackery transforms his home every year for charity Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk's scariest house has a lot to live up to but now, in its sixth year, its host feels it's time to terrify.

Lorrie Thackeray, alongside his partner Rebekah Gooch, has held a Halloween night at his home in Woodbridge since 2014 providing chills and thrills for anybody that wants to experience a fright night with a difference.

Raising money for the charity MIND, Mr Thackeray has transformed his home into a house of horrors with decorations and effects spilling out in to the street in all their sinister glory.

After welcoming more than 200 visitors last year, he is hoping for even more trick or treaters this time around - his horror theme for this year being "zombie apocalypse".

Thankful for a small donation from his housing association, Flagship Group, towards props, Mr Thackeray has gone all out to make this the scariest year yet in the hope of raising lots of money.

Mr Thackeray said; "Everybody calls it Suffolk's scariest house so I feel I've got to keep up with that. This year is going to be alot scarier than all the other years put together."

Doors will open at 54 Peterhouse Crescent on October 31 between 5.30pm - 9pm and November 1 between 5.30pm and 8pm.