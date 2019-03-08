Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 13:06 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 17 March 2019

Connie Lamb, The Voice

Connie Lamb, The Voice

Archant

There was disappointment for The Voice singer Connie Lamb, from Woodbridge, as she missed out on a place in the semi-final.

Connie Lamb with The Voice UK host Emma Willis Picture: ITVConnie Lamb with The Voice UK host Emma Willis Picture: ITV

During this stage of the competition, each coach can select just two of their acts to go through to the live semi-final - sending the other four home.

But Connie, 18, could still receive a lifeline, if she gets enough votes from viewers.

After next week’s second knockout round, fans of the show will be able to vote one of the performers who were not selected through to the next stage.

Connie, a former Farlingaye High School student, performed Anne-Marie’s 2002 in the first knockout round.

She was up against two other members of Team Jennifer Hudson, and Jennifer chose Moya, who performed Woman by Neneh Cherry, to go through to the semi-finals.

In advance of the knockout round, Connie had told her fans to expect something “completely different”. She also said: “It’s going to be tough competition because everyone is at such a high standard.”

In the “blind auditions” at the start of the series, both Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned round for Connie.

She then performed in the battle rounds, where she performed a battle duet of With You from Ghost - The Musical with Molly Hocking. Despite not being chosen by her coach, Olly, she was snapped up for JHUD’s team, making it through to the knockouts.

Following the second knockout show, on Saturday, March 23, the vote will open via the official app for the public to have their say on who to give the Lifeline to, out of the 16 singers who didn’t make it through.

Voting is free and viewers can vote up to five times via the app. They can either share their votes out or vote multiple times for the same act. The successful solo singer or trio will be revealed at the live semi-final the following weekend.

Connie Lamb talks about her commitment to a career in music

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

