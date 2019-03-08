Video

Connie misses out on The Voice semi-final place - but could still get lifeline

Connie Lamb, The Voice Archant

There was disappointment for The Voice singer Connie Lamb, from Woodbridge, as she missed out on a place in the semi-final.

Connie Lamb with The Voice UK host Emma Willis Picture: ITV Connie Lamb with The Voice UK host Emma Willis Picture: ITV

During this stage of the competition, each coach can select just two of their acts to go through to the live semi-final - sending the other four home.

But Connie, 18, could still receive a lifeline, if she gets enough votes from viewers.

After next week’s second knockout round, fans of the show will be able to vote one of the performers who were not selected through to the next stage.

Connie, a former Farlingaye High School student, performed Anne-Marie’s 2002 in the first knockout round.

She was up against two other members of Team Jennifer Hudson, and Jennifer chose Moya, who performed Woman by Neneh Cherry, to go through to the semi-finals.

In advance of the knockout round, Connie had told her fans to expect something “completely different”. She also said: “It’s going to be tough competition because everyone is at such a high standard.”

In the “blind auditions” at the start of the series, both Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned round for Connie.

She then performed in the battle rounds, where she performed a battle duet of With You from Ghost - The Musical with Molly Hocking. Despite not being chosen by her coach, Olly, she was snapped up for JHUD’s team, making it through to the knockouts.

Following the second knockout show, on Saturday, March 23, the vote will open via the official app for the public to have their say on who to give the Lifeline to, out of the 16 singers who didn’t make it through.

Voting is free and viewers can vote up to five times via the app. They can either share their votes out or vote multiple times for the same act. The successful solo singer or trio will be revealed at the live semi-final the following weekend.

