How this theatre is bringing ‘live’ entertainment to your home

PUBLISHED: 20:00 11 June 2020

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury is about to launch a new website to provide its loyal theatre goers with continued entertainment. Pictured: Sharon Buckler (Manager)left) and Carol Morris (volunteer). Picture: PHIL MORLEY/ARCHANT ARCHIVES

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury is about to launch a new website to provide its loyal theatre goers with continued entertainment. Pictured: Sharon Buckler (Manager)left) and Carol Morris (volunteer). Picture: PHIL MORLEY/ARCHANT ARCHIVES

The whole entertainment industry has suffered during the coronavirus quarantine but to counter the lack of customers coming through their doors the Quay Theatre in Sudbury has gone ‘virtual’.

Late afternoon and two Swans glide gracefully on the water backing onto the Quay Theatre Sudbury.Late afternoon and two Swans glide gracefully on the water backing onto the Quay Theatre Sudbury.

The theatre is about to launch a new website to provide its loyal theatregoers with continued entertainment throughout the lockdown period.

The new ‘sister’ website and a YouTube channel are being designed with the public in mind and live recorded performances from members of the Sudbury Dramatic Societ will be screened so theatre enthusiasts can get their entertainment fix at home.

MORE: The Quay Theatre is Sudbury announces closure amid coronavirus crisis

Among the offerings will be history talks, acoustic sessions, virtual plays and children’s features, and the theatre would also like the public to contribute with their own performances and creations meaning there will be plenty of virtual entertainment to keep patrons amused until the re-opening.

There will also be a ‘Sudbury’s Got Talent’ competition for all the youngsters aged between four and 18 as well as ‘Sudbury Chronicles’ - a feature about all things Sudbury. An ‘Open Mic Night’ is on the cards too, where you can submit your own performances and show off your skills.

The theatre has been offering films, live shows and performances since 1981 and announced its closure a week before lockdown was imposed.

Theatre manager, Sharon Buckler, said: “We have been busy in the background while the theatre is closed - holding meetings, discussing options and obtaining funding to help us remain afloat so that we can re-open as soon as possible with everything in place and safe for our customers to visit.

“We are really excited about this new venture and staying engaged with our audience.

“Our home-produced content will be free to access but we will be asking for donations to help us with the mammoth task of re-opening the theatre and providing a programme of entertainment for you.

“We hope the website will ‘go live’ the week beginning June 15. We would like to thank the community for all their support and the donations we have already received.”

To contact the theatre, see here.

