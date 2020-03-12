Suffolk to get new summer Historic Lavenham Calling Festival

Russell Watson will be headlining the new Historic Lavenham Calling Festival Photo: Jen O'Neill Archant

Suffolk promoter John Hessenthaler is putting the heart of Suffolk on the entertainment map with a 'Big Top' Festival in historic Lavenham this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jethro will be bidding goodbye to the worl;d of comedy with an appearance at the new Historic Lavenham Calling Festival Jethro will be bidding goodbye to the worl;d of comedy with an appearance at the new Historic Lavenham Calling Festival

Big name acts like Russell Watson and Jethro are heading the bill which he says he hopes will become an annual event, shifting the entertainment focus away from the big venues to more community-based events in places like Lavenham.

He says that the real-life backdrop for his Historic Lavenham Calling Festival is spectacular and the focus for the event will be a special 'Big Top Theatre'. The event will run from Thursday to Sunday July 2-5.

Russell Watson will headline the event on Friday July 3. After his stunning Christmas performance at Lavenham Church in December 2018, Russell Watson is returning to the historic Suffolk town for a Midsummer special as part of Historic Lavenham Calling 2020 and Russell's 20th anniversary year.

Since being described by the New York Times as a performer 'who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra', Watson is now regarded as one of the world's greatest classical singers.

You may also want to watch:

His debut album 'The Voice' shot up the UK charts where he held the number one spot for a record 52 weeks. At the same time, Russell held the number one spot in the USA, making him the first British male to hold the accolade of a simultaneous transatlantic number one. His second studio album 'Encore' soon followed, it became an even greater success selling almost two million copies worldwide.

For Lavenham's very special evening the four-time Brit Classical Award winner will be accompanied by a talented choir. The world-renowned tenor will be performing a special Midsummer show with classic songs old and new, together with a selection of hits from his illustrious career.

Opening the Historic Lavenham Calling festival on the previous evening will be cult comedian Jethro who will be opening the event as part of his Final Good Night tour. For the last time audiences are being invited to enjoy a memorable evening of hysterical nonsense and take a peek into the circus lurking deep within the mind of one of the greatest comic storytellers ever to grace the stage.

Then on Saturday July 4 Lavenham will be celebrating America's Independence Day with a selection of classic American Hit Celebration Acts including Ultimate Earth Wind & Fire, a recreation in sound and vision of the 70's & 80's super group Earth Wind & Fire, while Simon Chiverton performs a special Luther Vandross birthday celebration with non-stop hits such as Never Too Much, Always & Forever, Dance With My Father and Give Me The Reason.

The evening is brought to a close with Dale Williams recreating the sound and style of Lionel Richie. All the hits will be there: Dancing On The Ceiling,Three Times A Lady, Brickhouse, Stuck On You, All Night Long and more.

Historic Lavenham Calling Festival runs from July 2-5. Tickets are available by phoning 01256 416384 or online at www.oeplive.com