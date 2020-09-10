E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Live gigs return to Newmarket this summer as a drive-in experience

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 June 2020

Tony Hadley who is performing at Newmarket this summer as part of the Utilita Drive-in shows

Tony Hadley who is performing at Newmarket this summer as part of the Utilita Drive-in shows

Live music is coming back to Suffolk this summer and Newmarket is playing to host to big-name stars like Tony Hadley, The Lightning Seeds, Beverley Knight,and Dizzee Rascal but the shows are being staged in a revolutionary fashion

An artist's impression of the Utilita Drive-in stage at Newmarket this summer Photo: Live NationAn artist's impression of the Utilita Drive-in stage at Newmarket this summer Photo: Live Nation

Just when festivalgoers had written off 2020 as the year that didn’t happen, concert promoters Live Nation have stepped into the breach and come up with a drive-in summer concert experience called Utilita and Newmarket racecourse, home of Newmarket Nights, is one of the venues.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In is a way to provide fans with a live concert experience during a time of social distancing. The outdoor concert has been reimagined as a one-of-a-kind drive-in event which fans can enjoy from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars. Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will present a series of music concerts, theatre performances, comedy shows and family experiences as drive-in shows throughout the Summer.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will see some of the biggest names in UK music perform live on stage backed by a full concert production, along with carefully curated family events for kids of all ages from West End theatre extravaganzas to interactive science shows, fun live music and DJs and some very well-known TV stars and characters from children television. These are yet to be announced and will be added to the schedule at a later date.

Among the confirmed live performances with more to be announced already include: Ash, Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Dizzee Rascal, Embrace, Gary Numan, Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs, Lightning Seeds, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, The Streets, The Zutons and Tony Hadley. Performance schedules can be found now at LiveNation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein.

The Newmarket gigs will run from August 3 to September 10 2020 and in line with government guidance. Performance timings will vary across the day. There will be morning, afternoon, early evening and late evening performances, depending on the artist and productions. Some performances will run twice on the same day. Gates will open ahead of the performances in line with the pre-event information that will be sent 3-7 days prior to the show.

Ensuring the best experience for everyone, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will have a capacity of approximately 300 cars per show and boast concert quality sound from a live stages with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens, creating an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe Drive-In setting adhering to the Government’s current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. You can purchase a ticket for 2-7 people per car. Cars or vehicles with more than seven people will not be allowed into the event. Customers can purchase a standard ticket or a premium ticket, which includes guaranteed location in the first three rows from the front of the stage and priority exit from site at end of show.

Dizzee Rascal who is performing at Newmarket this summer as part of the Utilita Drive-in shows Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire;Dizzee Rascal who is performing at Newmarket this summer as part of the Utilita Drive-in shows Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire;

Customers with accessible requirements will be able to purchase an accessible ticket.

Party size cannot exceed the number of legal seats in the vehicle. All tickets will be print at home eTickets. There is no admission once the performance has started.

Tickets for Utilita Live From The Drive-In events are now on sale at LiveNation.co.uk.

