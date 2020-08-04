E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Live music weekends at Snape Maltings postponed

PUBLISHED: 18:29 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 04 August 2020

Snape Maltings Concert Hall was to have hosted live music weekends in August but these have had to be postponed Photo: Philip Vile

Snape Maltings Concert Hall was to have hosted live music weekends in August but these have had to be postponed Photo: Philip Vile

PHILIPVILE.COM

For a brief, shining moment, it looked like live music was returning to the Snape Maltings Concert Hall but following the government’s latest announcement about indoor events, the performances planned for August 7 to 9 and August 14 to 16 are now not able to go ahead.

A spokesman for Britten Pears Arts said: “We hope to be able to resume our plans soon and will send further information in due course.”

The café and shops at Snape Maltings remain open, including the newly reopened Craft Shop. The Red House remains open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm.

You may also want to watch:

The concerts were supposed to be part of a pilot scheme to get live music in front of live audiences again. The idea was to offer short concerts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in August and into the autumn with two performances per day (2pm & 7pm), as well as a host of free pop-up outdoor performances throughout the summer.

The line-up was to include Antonio Pappano, one of the music directors of the Royal Opera House, performing as pianist with violinists Vilde Frang and Anthony Marwood, viola player Lawrence Power, cellist Nicolas Alstaedt and tenor Ian Bostridge.

The second weekend (August 14-16) would have welcomed pianists Christian Blackshaw (August 14), Barry Douglas (August 15) and Imogen Cooper (August 16).

Information about rescheduled dates will appear on the Snape Maltings website when the situation becomes clearer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspect bailed after pregnant woman allegedly assaulted on A14

A man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released on bail Picture: ARCHANT

New homes could transform vacant town centre site

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction Ltd

Activists’ shock as centuries-old oak tree is removed

A protestor climbed the tree in Ixworth Roadto prevent it from being cut down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Will Suffolk theatres reopen in time for panto season?

Chris Clarkson and Britt Lenting will star in last year's pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, at Bury's Theatre Royal Picture: AARON WEIGHT