Live music weekends at Snape Maltings postponed

Snape Maltings Concert Hall was to have hosted live music weekends in August but these have had to be postponed Photo: Philip Vile PHILIPVILE.COM

For a brief, shining moment, it looked like live music was returning to the Snape Maltings Concert Hall but following the government’s latest announcement about indoor events, the performances planned for August 7 to 9 and August 14 to 16 are now not able to go ahead.

A spokesman for Britten Pears Arts said: “We hope to be able to resume our plans soon and will send further information in due course.”

The café and shops at Snape Maltings remain open, including the newly reopened Craft Shop. The Red House remains open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm.

The concerts were supposed to be part of a pilot scheme to get live music in front of live audiences again. The idea was to offer short concerts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in August and into the autumn with two performances per day (2pm & 7pm), as well as a host of free pop-up outdoor performances throughout the summer.

The line-up was to include Antonio Pappano, one of the music directors of the Royal Opera House, performing as pianist with violinists Vilde Frang and Anthony Marwood, viola player Lawrence Power, cellist Nicolas Alstaedt and tenor Ian Bostridge.

The second weekend (August 14-16) would have welcomed pianists Christian Blackshaw (August 14), Barry Douglas (August 15) and Imogen Cooper (August 16).

Information about rescheduled dates will appear on the Snape Maltings website when the situation becomes clearer.