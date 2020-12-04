Netflix premieres first trailer for Sutton Hoo film The Dig
PUBLISHED: 11:32 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 04 December 2020
The first trailer for Netflix blockbuster movie The Dig, a drama based on the discovery of the Sutton Hoo burial site in Suffolk, has been released.
Based on a true story, the film chronicles the story of excavator Basil Brown - played by Ipswich-born Ralph Fiennes - and the 1939 discovery of a 7th century Saxon burial ship on land owned by Edith Pretty near Woodbridge.
Australian filmmaker Simon Stone has directed the picture, which is based on the historical novel of the same name by English journalist John Preston.
Filming of the movie, which also stars Hollywood actresses Carey Mulligan and Lily James, took place in Suffolk last year, including at Shingle Street, near Hollesley.
The East Anglian Daily Times broke the world exclusive about the discovery of the treasures at Sutton Hoo in July 1939, and our newspapers have been faithfully recreated for the film.
Filmmakers asked to use replica copies of our original report and newspaper in the movie.
The Dig is set to be released on streaming service Netflix on January 29 next year. MORE: Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk
