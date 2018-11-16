Sunshine and Showers

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

PUBLISHED: 12:18 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 21 November 2018

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCANPub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

The Dog in Grundisburgh, which offers tables for dogs and doggy bar snacks, was recently crowned dog-friendly pub of the year.

The pup paradise was voted the national and the East of England regional winner by judges and dog owners.

Read more: Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

The party will take place this Saturday and is filled with doggy treats including dog cookies, cupcakes, canapes, a deli and more.

Pub dog Missy. Picture: SONYA DUNCANPub dog Missy. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Eilir Rogers, landlady, said: “It will be a chance to celebrate and thank the people for their votes. It is touching to know how many people voted, it is heartwarming really.

“We will have lots of dog treats as well as dog balloons which say woof, dog bunting and doggy goody bags. We might also try and play some games.”

The event will be from 3pm to 5pm and everyone is welcome.

Amy Fisher, supervisor at the pub, added: “It is for all the four-legged friends to come down and meet all the other dogs. It will be a chance for you to cuddle them all too.”

Don’t miss: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

