The great Suffolk panto guide 2019

Aladdin - the Wok and Roll pantromime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich Photo: Mike Kwasniak

It's never too soon to book those precious panto tickets. The best seats to the best shows get snapped up alarmingly quickly. Here's our guide to the best professional pantos coming to Suffolk this Christmas

Adam Garcia will be playing Prince Charming at Ipswich Regent this Christmas 2019 Photo: Ipswich Regent Adam Garcia will be playing Prince Charming at Ipswich Regent this Christmas 2019 Photo: Ipswich Regent

Aladdin

New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

Nov 28 2019 to Feb 1 2020

Widow Twankey's in a spin - there's the Emperor's robes to be cleaned, stir fry to be cooked and the mysterious magician, Abanazer, to be catered for. Then her eldest son Aladdin falls for Princess Lotus Blossom, the Emperor's daughter, and she nearly chokes on her chop suey. But when Aladdin and his pet monkey, Cuddles, get their hands on an ancient oil lamp, a rocking green Genie magically appears to make all their dreams come true. Can they outwit the evil Abanazer, dodge the Emperor's dragons, and prove that a Princess and a peasant can make the perfect pair?

At the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight At the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

This ancient tale gets a brand new twist, incorporating over twenty classic songs including I'm A Believer, Papa Don't Preach, ABC, I Will Survive and Highway to Hell, all played live by our multi talented company of actor-musicians. Mix in outrageous jokes and classic slapstick, with some wicked magic, and Aladdin serves up a sizzling hot feast for all the family.

Please note, the only late night special is Fri Dec 20 at 9pm.

The Famous Four & A Half Go Wild In Thetford Forest

Julian Harries Dick Mainwaring,, Emily Bennett and Joe Leat return to the world of Sherlock Holmes for the Common Ground Christmas Show. Photo: Pat Whymark Julian Harries Dick Mainwaring,, Emily Bennett and Joe Leat return to the world of Sherlock Holmes for the Common Ground Christmas Show. Photo: Pat Whymark

Eastern Angles, Sir John Mills Theatre, Gatacre Road, Ipswich, IP1 2LQ

Dec 4 to Jan 4 2020

Seckford Theatre, Woodbridge

Jan 8-18 2020

Eastern Angles Christmas Show is a Suffolk tradition Photo: Mike Kwasniak Eastern Angles Christmas Show is a Suffolk tradition Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Eastern Angles bring a new musical comedy spoof to you this festive season…

On their hols, Rupert, Nick, Fran, Alex and Dimmy the dog, do battle with a shady figure who has stolen their Aunt's time machine.

A crazy chase visits a future Thetford by the Sea, some hipster Neolithics at their local derby, and a certain Home Guard rehearsal.

Once again our annual "alternative to panto" hits the wacky heights and spoofs the kids whose adventures we all learnt to read by.

Red Rose Chain The Magic Fishbone Anna Doolan Red Rose Chain The Magic Fishbone Anna Doolan

The Magic Fishbone

Adapted by Joanna Carrick

Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Gippeswyk Avenue, Ipswich, IP2 9AF

Dec 6-31

It will bring you whatever you wish for…

The beautiful princess Alicia is poor and her clothes are threadbare.

She works all day long looking after her little brothers and sisters and has no friends, except for a ragdoll duchess and Percy Pickles, the fishmonger's son. But one day, Alicia is given a magic present; a fishbone which will give her anything she wishes for, as long as she wishes for it at the right moment…

Cinderella

Ipswich Regent Theatre, 3 St Helens Street, Ipswich, IP4 1HE

Dec 14 to Dec 31 2019

Come and join in the festive fun with the lovable Buttons, the handsome Prince Charming, the wicked Ugly Sisters, the magical Fairy Godmother and of course, the beautiful Cinderella and make it a Christmas to remember for the whole family.

Watch with amazement as Cinderella's pumpkin and white mice are transformed into a beautiful coach and horses in this true rags to riches story, but will Cinderella remember to leave the ball before midnight?

From the same team behind last year's recording breaking pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Ipswich Regent Theatre and Enchanted Entertainment bring the world's best known and most loved pantomime to life.

West End and Hollywood star Adam Garcia plays Prince Charming while returning comedy favourite Mike McClean will be doing his best to disrupt the proceedings in his usual fun fashion.

There will be a relaxed performance again this year as well as a late night adults only performance.

Peter Pan

Theatre Royal, Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1QR

Nov 29 2019 to Jan 19 2020

It's a very special year and we're about to embark on a very special adventure. Everything changes on the dull, dreary day Wendy Darling meets a strange young boy called Peter Pan. He takes her to Neverland; filled with fiendish pirates, funky mermaids and an incredibly hungry crocodile. Join Peter, Wendy and the outrageous Tiger Lily as they face the most fearful pantomime villain of all: Captain Hook. Want to come along? You must love stories, you must believe in fairies and you must never, ever grow up.

Sherlock Holmes & The Warlock Of Whitechapel

Common Ground Theatre Company

Touring across Suffolk and north Essex

Dec 12 2019 to Jan 19 2020

"Who'd be interested in this old relic, Holmes?" murmured Watson, one morning at the breakfast table of 221b Baker Street. "Nonsense, Watson. A splash of cologne and a trim of your moustache, & I'm sure someone would have you". "Be serious, Holmes. Look here - in the Morning Post!"

Thus began the case that Dr Watson dared not share with the public, till now. A case that, were its full facts to be known, would shake the nation to its very core, and beyond.

Julian Harries and Dick Mainwaring once again don the deerstalker, plus fours and travelling capes of Holmes and Watson, and are joined by Common Ground regulars Joe Leat & Emily Bennett in this classic Xmas comedy thriller.

Common Ground have been bringing their distinctive brand of music theatre - with strong narrative, strong emotion and just a touch of the surreal - to venues across East Anglia, since 2008.

Snow White

Marina Theatre, The Marina Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

Dec 12 2019 to Jan 1 2020

When the vain Wicked Queen discovers she is no longer the fairest in the land, she seeks revenge on her beautiful step-daughter.

Starring a magic mirror, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation, help us to outwit the Wicked Queen and let love prevail in this fabulous festive treat for all ages.

With stunning scenery and spectacular costumes, this pantomime is bursting with great songs, fantastic dance routines, laugh-out-loud comedy and plenty of fun and silliness for all the family.

Snow White runs at the Marina Theatre for 33 performances from Thursday December 12. Collabro's singing sensation Michael Auger will headline as the Prince in this year's traditional family pantomime, Snow White. Michael joins Lowestoft's favourite funny-man, Terry Gleed, who returns for his 5th consecutive year at the Marina Theatre, this time in the role of Snow White's loveable sidekick, Muddles.

The show will be directed by Fenton Gray (Widow Twanky in Aladdin 2017 and Madame Cherie Trifle in Beauty and the Beast 2016).

The Sleeping Beauty

Quay Theatre, Quay Lane, Sudbury, CO10 2AN

Dec 14 2019 to Dec 30 2019

In a kingdom not too far away, a beautiful baby is born - the Princess Aurora. Due to an administrative error, the evil fairy Distaff, is not involved to the christening. In revenge, she casts a magic spell:

"On her 18th birthday, Aurora will prick her finger on a spindle and fall into an endless sleep".

How can she be stopped?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, CB9 8AR

Dec 20 2019 to Dec 30 2019

Starring Drew Cameron from Britain's Got Talent, That's Entertainment Productions return again this Christmas to present the loveliest panto of all as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves arrive for the Christmas season. With a brilliant cast including ITV's hilarious Britain's Got Talent finalist and Judge Rinder star, Drew Cameron as Muddles, a villainous Wicked Queen, a handsome Prince and the beautiful Snow White, plus the funniest and cutest Seven Dwarves, and a very clever Magic Mirror. It's sure to be another sell-out success.

Dick Whittington

Spa Pavillion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2DX

Dec 21 2019 to Jan 5 2020

This year's pantomime from Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, Dick Whittington, tells the rags to riches tale of a young man and his cat on an exciting quest for fame and fortune for the purr-fect family show. With all the usual elements of a family panto, you'll be kept in suspense waiting to see if the evil King Rat thwarts Dick's plans. Can the Good Fairy save the day? Did the Bells of Bow Church give Dick false hope? All will be revealed in this magical and spectacular family pantomime.

Featuring all the traditional ingredients; sensational songs, a live band, magic, dazzling dance routines, magnificent slapstick comedy and bags of audience participation, Dick Whittington is guaranteed to be full of wonder to delight audiences of all ages.

Aladdin

Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, IP14 6AT

Dec 20 to Dec 31 2019 (No shows 25th or 26th)

Set in the ancient city of Peking, join Aladdin and friends in this perfect family panto.

Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients AMP Theatre audiences have come to enjoy, Aladdin will feature laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Follow Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee, and of course his mother Widow Twankey, on a spectacular adventure as they try and defeat the evil Abanaza.

This year's show will feature Stonham Favourites Alex Morley and Robbie James taking to the stage as the hilarious Dame Widow Twankey and her cheeky son Wishee Washee. They promise a show full of laughter and fun for all ages.

Alex Morley said "Pantomime is such a Great British tradition and we are very excited to be staging our first ever panto in this fantastic venue. We have a great show planned that is packed with hilarious comedy for all ages and a feel-good soundtrack of songs."

Robbie James said: "I can't wait to get on stage as Widow Twankey, we have a great audience of regular customers to our shows and it will be great fun to do something completely new for them as well as welcoming an all new audience to our beautiful theatre. The show is shaping up to be a packed two hours of traditional panto fun. I can't wait."