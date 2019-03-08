Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

A touch of bluegrass, a little bit of Cash, and Tom Paxton charms Bury

PUBLISHED: 18:23 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 24 April 2019

Don Henry,Tom Paxton and Jon Vezner who entertained audiences at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Alan Messer

Don Henry,Tom Paxton and Jon Vezner who entertained audiences at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Alan Messer

© 2015 Photograph by Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com THIS COPYRIGHTED IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED WITHOUT PERMISSION

Review: Tom Paxton and The DonJuans, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, April 22

Tom Paxton and The DonJuans played The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Monday night, making the venue's acoustics sing with their own special brand of folk music.

It was a little bit bluegrass, a little bit Johnny Cash and a little bit country. The DonJuans - multi talented musicians Don Henry and Jon Vezner - opened the show with a hauntingly emotive love song, featuring beautiful harmonies and both on ukelele, followed by the slightly less romantic 'Garden of the Dead'.

A few tunes later, Tom Paxton joined the duo, bringing with him a rather more political tone and a mix of old songs and new, including 'What If, No Matter' and the crowd-pleasing, 'Bottle of Wine'.

It's fair to say Tom Paxton's voice was a little below standard (he has apparently been unwell) but the audience didn't seem to care and regularly joined in with gusto, charmed by both the sound and the banter from those on stage.

Overall, if I may say: guys, 'uke' can jam.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Serial burglar jailed for ‘campaign’ of shop break-ins

Marc Nicholls, who has been jailed for a series of shop burglaries in east Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Watch: Nigel Farage questioned on Brexit during visit to Clacton

Nigel Farage at the Brexit Party rally in Clacton. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family pay tribute to father and ‘devoted teacher’ killed in crash

Matthew Jack died after his bike collided with a Land Rover on Good Friday. Picture:

‘I did think about leaving Suffolk to move to Norfolk...’ Best-selling writer Erica James on the beauty of The Broads

Erica James: 'I had the urge to go somewhere completely new, but which wasn’t too far away. The Norfolk Broads beckoned...' Picture: ORION BOOKS

Burns survivor shares body positivity journey at Great East Swim launch

Body positivity campaigner Sylvia Mac almost lost her life after falling into a bowl of boiling water at just three years old Picture: AMY GIBBONS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists