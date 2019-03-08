A touch of bluegrass, a little bit of Cash, and Tom Paxton charms Bury

Review: Tom Paxton and The DonJuans, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, April 22

Tom Paxton and The DonJuans played The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Monday night, making the venue's acoustics sing with their own special brand of folk music.

It was a little bit bluegrass, a little bit Johnny Cash and a little bit country. The DonJuans - multi talented musicians Don Henry and Jon Vezner - opened the show with a hauntingly emotive love song, featuring beautiful harmonies and both on ukelele, followed by the slightly less romantic 'Garden of the Dead'.

A few tunes later, Tom Paxton joined the duo, bringing with him a rather more political tone and a mix of old songs and new, including 'What If, No Matter' and the crowd-pleasing, 'Bottle of Wine'.

It's fair to say Tom Paxton's voice was a little below standard (he has apparently been unwell) but the audience didn't seem to care and regularly joined in with gusto, charmed by both the sound and the banter from those on stage.

Overall, if I may say: guys, 'uke' can jam.