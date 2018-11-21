Heavy Rain

The Overtones, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A real party atmopshere’

PUBLISHED: 14:56 28 November 2018

Paul Assirati

The Overtones Credit: Supplied by Republic Media

Archant

The Overtones are back and just as brilliant as ever.

It’s been a tough year for the band, with the unexpected death of their band mate and lead singer Timmy Matley in April.

The now four piece continue to entertain their ever increasing fan base with what is becoming their annual Christmas tour and they are currently promoting their sixth album.

Their sharp, slick choreography and their willingness to have a laugh with the audience made for a real party atmosphere.

Bringing their blend of cheekiness and charm to all of the fan favourites and putting a big band spin on songs ranging from doo-wop, to R & B and soul classics they could do no wrong.

“My Girl” and “Save The Last Dance For Me”, were a stand out on a night of brilliant cover versions.

Even fitting in two original numbers “Stand Up” & “By My Side”, which still come across in their unique old school style.

With an audience covering all age ranges the packed Regent lapped it up.

These boys have established themselves as an act with the ability to deliver consistently uplifting music infused with exquisite vocal harmonies.

The poignant tribute to their friend Timmy singing “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”, the last song they recorded together, with his picture on the big screen behind them was beautiful and emotional.

With this being followed by a version of the Spice Girls’ “Goodbye”, there was not a dry eye in the house.

However, The Overtones were there to party and it is their Christmas tour so a smattering of Christmas classics made the whole evening a joyous occasion.

You come away from an Overtones concert with a smile on your face and a warm glow, just the thing for a damp, chilly November night.

If you have never seen these guys live try and get to the Regent the next time they play there, you are in for treat.

The Overtones, Ipswich Regent review: 'A real party atmopshere'

