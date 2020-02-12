E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How to surprise the one you love: Try a romantic drive-in?

PUBLISHED: 12:50 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 12 February 2020

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in Grease Picture: PARAMOUNT PICTURES/IMDB

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in Grease Picture: PARAMOUNT PICTURES/IMDB

PARAMOUNT PICTURES/IMDB

Fancy making Valentine's weekend a little bit different - making it a little bit more romantic? Then, how about sampling the 1950s Drive-In movie experience at Colchester.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing Picture: VESTRON PICTURES/IMDB

On February 13-14, Nightflix Cinema will be hosting screenings of four classic movies at Tollgate West, CO3 8RG.

At 6pm on Thursday February 13, they will be showing '50s musical Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and 9pm they will be putting Dirty Dancing on screen.

On Friday February 14, Nightflix will be screening Beauty and the Beast at 6pm before screening of The Notebook at 9pm and a repeat performance of Dirty Dancing at 11pm.

Then on Saturday February 15, Beauty and the Beast returns to the drive-in screen at 6pm with another chance to see Dirty Dancing at 9pm.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing Picture: VESTRON PICTURES/IMDBPatrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing Picture: VESTRON PICTURES/IMDB

You may also want to watch:

Grease is the classic 1950s rock'n'roll musical that cemented John Travolta's movie-star credentials and turned sweet Australian country singer Olivia Newton-John into a Hollywood sex symbol.

Dirty Dancing starred Patrick Swayze as the good-looking dance instructor Johnny Castle who takes innocent doctor's daughter Baby Houseman (played by newcomer Jennifer Grey) under his wing during the long, hot summer of 1963 at a holiday resort in the mountains.

The Notebook is a love story that is played out in the spring and twilight of the characters lives. It stars Gena Rowlands and James Garner, along with Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling while Beauty and the Beast is Disney's recent live action remake of their animated classic, featuring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

The venue will be offering luxury food and drink which you can eat while you watch the film on the big screen under the stars. There will be a number of stalls and food vans onsite, meaning there will be no shortage of food and beverages for everyone to enjoy. There will also be a number of live acts, competitions and activities for children.

In a nod to the British climate they will also offer a hot water bottle filling station. Bring along your hot water bottle and blankets and get all cosy with your loved one.

Tickets are available online and are priced at £30 per car and includes two hot drinks and popcorn.

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

