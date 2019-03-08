The Script to play Newmarket Nights in 2020

The Script will return to Suffolk when they play at Newmarket Racecourses in June 2020 IMAGE COPYRIGHT ANDREW WHITTON

Danny O'Donoghue and The Script will be returning to Suffolk next summer with a performance at Newmarket Racecourses in June 2020.

The Irish trio first are the first headliner of Newmarket Nights 2020 to be revealed and the will take to the stage as the sun sets over the west Suffolk racecourse on Friday, June 19.

Earlier this week the Jockey Club announced McFly would be headlining their Summer Saturday Live concert on Saturday, August 29.

The Script are one of the most successful Irish acts of recent times with 12 million monthly Spotify listeners.

You may also want to watch:

They will be performing hits including 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', 'Hall of Fame', 'For The First Time' and 'Superheroes' when they open the summer season at Newmarket.

The ban, fronted by The Voice star O'Donoghue, will also be bringing their latest hit 'The Last Time' from their sixth studio album 'Sunsets & Full Moons,' which was released last week, to the home of British horseracing.

O'Donoghue said: "Guys, we're really excited to be headlining Newmarket Racecourses on June 19, it's going to be awesome. We shall see you there!'

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, added: "Following the announcement of McFly as our Summer Saturday Live headliner earlier this week, we are thrilled to announce that The Script will be making their Newmarket Nights debut. The Script are renowned for their spectacular live show and we can't wait to welcome them to the July Course next year."

The Script have previously performed at the Forestry Commission's Forest Live in Thetford, taking the stage in 2013, 2015 and 2018.- see more here

Tickets for the Newmarket Nights concert go on sale at 8am on Friday, November 22 here , with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, November 20.

Tickets start at £39.20.