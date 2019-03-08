E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New Wolsey stages 'must see' musical which captures spirit of Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:45 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 08 November 2019

Alex Cardall and Tori Allen-Martin inThe Season, a new musical, currently running at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo:Pamela Raith Photography

Alex Cardall and Tori Allen-Martin inThe Season, a new musical, currently running at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo:Pamela Raith Photography

Pamela Raith

Review: The Season, by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, New Wolsey Theatre, until November 16

Alex Cardall and Tori Allen-Martin inThe Season, a new musical, currently running at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo:Pamela Raith PhotographyAlex Cardall and Tori Allen-Martin inThe Season, a new musical, currently running at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo:Pamela Raith Photography

First things first: if you love musical theatre - you need to see this show. If you love clever, funny, smart musical comedies that avoid obvious endings - you need to see this show. If you love films, books, stories about the magic of Christmas - you need to see this show.

If any theatre was brave enough not to stage a panto in December then The Season would be the perfect yuletide gift for their audiences.

The New Wolsey along with the Royal and Derngate theatre in Northampton, have invested in developing a brand new show by two young writers who had won the Stiles and Drewe mentorship award - and what a stunning show it is. Stiles and Drewe are the British composers who came up with West End hits Mary Poppins, Betty Blue Eyes, Soho Cinders and the critically acclaimed reworking of Half a Sixpence.

The Season is a smart musical comedy, packed with catchy songs and told by two engaging characters, Robin and Dougal, who you love spending time with. The dynamic between these two is rather akin to those timeless pairings in Hollywood movies; Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn in Bringing Up Baby or Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally. It's clear that they are destined to be together but can't help rubbing each other up the wrong way, which creates dialogue that really sparks.

Alex Cardall and Tori Allen-Martin inThe Season, a new musical, currently running at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo:Pamela Raith PhotographyAlex Cardall and Tori Allen-Martin inThe Season, a new musical, currently running at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo:Pamela Raith Photography

The action takes place over two days at Christmas. The enthusiastic, and rather gauche, Dougal, played with a real zest for life by Alex Cardall, arrives in New York on Christmas Eve, for his father's wedding to a much younger woman.

He is met at the airport by Robin, vividly brought to life by Tori Allen-Martin as a world-weary Brooklyn inhabitant. She resents the fact that has had to take time off work, at a downtown coffee shop, to collect him. They are not, at first sight, the perfect couple but from that opening line of dialogue: "You are standing on my passport" you just know that something special is in the air.

As we spend time in their company we get to know them as people and this is where the show comes alive. We discover that Robin is the sister of the bride while Dougal has never met his father and has created an idealized picture of him which is not necessarily a good thing.

The pair roam New York over the course of 48 hours during Christmas and director Tim Jackson has given them a wonderfully stylish and impressionistic cityscape to wander around in with an imaginative use of revolves which keeps the action moving at a brisk pace.

Despite the excellent, inventively catchy songs, which have a real urban-edge, the heart of the show lies with Alex and Tori's creation of two adorably flawed people who go on a remarkable journey during the course of this wonderful show.

I have got the feeling that The Season is the sort of show that will reward repeat audiences with even greater insights. It's reassuring to see that regional theatre is still investing in great new shows, investing in the future of theatre.

See this show while it is available at regional prices. The next time you will see The Season, it will undoubtedly be in the West End, it's really that good.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New trains coming to Suffolk by Christmas, says Greater Anglia

The new Greater Anglia trains are due to start operating on the line from Ipswich to Lowestoft within the next few weeks. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Vacant fire-damaged house set for auction

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze in March. After some preparation work has been carried out it is due to be auctioned off next month. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Meeting to discuss controversial enterprise hub plans set for Monday

How the Station Yard development could look Picture: SOUTHWOLD TOWN COUNCIL/INGLETON WOOD

£5m plot of land with permission to build 96 homes up for sale

A plot of land with permission to build 96 home is up for sale for £5 million. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists