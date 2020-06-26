Review: ‘Meals like this make us realise how lucky we are’ - a super takeaway from The Table at Woodbridge

The Table at Woodbridge, Thai Red Gressingham Duck Curry William Baxter

William Baxter reviewed a takeaway from The Table in Woodbridge

The Table at Woodbridge, Thai Red King Prawn Curry The Table at Woodbridge, Thai Red King Prawn Curry

Like many of the residents in Woodbridge, I was patiently waiting for acclaimed restaurateur, Vernon Blackmore, to reopen his doors to members of the public, and on Friday, June 19, we got our wish.

The Table’s famous curries are now just a few clicks away.

The process of ordering was made simple by an excellent online system, detailing the food options, price and your allocated time slot. There was a plethora of payment options, including PayPal, card and cash upon collection.

After picking a selection of items from the menu, I eagerly awaited our collection time of 7.50pm, and made the short walk up Quay street.

The Table at Woodbridge, Nasi Lemak, Tikka Skewers & Coconut Rice The Table at Woodbridge, Nasi Lemak, Tikka Skewers & Coconut Rice

The system here is simple and efficient. A little window just off the garden area was open and set up ready for customers. I simply wandered up to said window and was greeted by Vernon’s daughter, Florence. After a brief chat, I was soon on my way home with some piping hot food.

I opted for a Thai red Gressingham Duck curry as my main, accompanied by some chicken tikka skewers, all of which was immaculately presented for a takeaway meal. My family opted for a Thai red curry with king prawns, nasi lemak (chicken curry with coconut rice) and an assortment of minced beef puffs and vegetable puffs, both served with a pot of mango mayonnaise.

As we tucked into our food there was silence at the table, despite the early Father’s Day celebration underway. This is usually a sign that the food is being thoroughly enjoyed, which could not be truer. The two Thai red options had a lovely heat to them, but a heat that most would relish, not one that will leave you reaching for a glass of milk.

The portions were incredibly generous, and the ingredients were of the highest quality (Gressingham Duck).

The sides were also very tasty, the tikka skewers were a perfect accompaniment to the Thai red curries, and I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed the puffs. They were made from a lovely flaky pastry with a generous amount of filling. By the time we had cleared our plates, we felt a pleasant level of fullness, a sign of great food.

The silence was soon broken as we reached agreement on how delicious the food was. Having tried several other takeaway options prior to our visit to the Table, this meal exceeded all our expectations.

We also took pride in supporting our local restaurant industry, in a time where there has been such uncertainty surrounding their positions.

Meals like this make us realise how lucky we are to have such incredible food and local produce on our doorsteps.

The Table did not disappoint, and to be honest, it was never in doubt. It is our favourite spot to eat in Woodbridge, with the curry options always being popular with our family. The value for money was fantastic. The curries were priced at a very reasonable £10, with side options set at £5. For a culinary experience of such quality, this is truly great value for money.

This takeaway has made me realise how much I miss the atmosphere of dining out in Woodbridge. You really are spoilt for choice, with cuisines to suit everyone. But I am delighted with my choice, as were my family.

We are all huge fans of Vernon’s restaurants across Suffolk - the amazing roast dinners served at the Easton White Horse, the liveliness of the Anchor on a Friday night, and especially his newest venture, the Duck in Campsea Ashe. But it was the return of the Table that really made our Father’s Day celebration extra special. We look forward to returning for dine-in when the doors reopen.

Be sure to check the Table’s Facebook for menu changes and updates on his other restaurants.

We have our fingers well and truly crossed that in the not so distant future, we will be sat down with friends and family, eating locally again.

You can order food from The Table by clicking here