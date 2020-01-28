Popular Suffolk pub wins big at national awards

The front of house team are celebrating after winning a top award Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD Archant

The team behind a popular Suffolk eatery have won big at a national awards event.

Owner Brendan Padfield was proud of his team's achievements Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON Owner Brendan Padfield was proud of his team's achievements Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

The Unruly Pig was named as having the best front of house team in the country at the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards.

Judges said that staff at the pub would "blow you away" with their knowledge of each dish on the menu.

They added that: "the front of house team nail the perfect balance on how to make you feel like a VIP.

"The teams passion and love for the pub is very visible to see, making The Unruly Pig a very worthy winner for the 2020 Front of House team of the year award."

As well as winning the front of house team award the pub also came 29th in the prestigious Top 50 Gastropub rankings.

Owner Brendan Padfield said: "Joining the company of such other fantastic gastropubs in the list such as the Michelin starred Flitch of Bacon is a real honour for the whole Unruly team and especially Dave Wall our fantastically talented Head Chef."

"To have got into such a prestigious national list was prize enough. To get the best ranking in East Anglia is a real honour but to have then gone on to win the special award of 'Best Front of House Team 2020' is an overwhelming privilege and a testament to Amy Challis, our magnificent restaurant manager, and, of course, all the Unruly team.

Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig Picture; CLAUDIA GANNON Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig Picture; CLAUDIA GANNON

"The whole event proved quite emotional for us and you can bet therefore we all partied hard into the early hours."