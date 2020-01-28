E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Popular Suffolk pub wins big at national awards

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 January 2020

The front of house team are celebrating after winning a top award Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

The front of house team are celebrating after winning a top award Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

Archant

The team behind a popular Suffolk eatery have won big at a national awards event.

Owner Brendan Padfield was proud of his team's achievements Picture: CLAUDIA GANNONOwner Brendan Padfield was proud of his team's achievements Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

The Unruly Pig was named as having the best front of house team in the country at the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards.

Judges said that staff at the pub would "blow you away" with their knowledge of each dish on the menu.

They added that: "the front of house team nail the perfect balance on how to make you feel like a VIP.

You may also want to watch:

"The teams passion and love for the pub is very visible to see, making The Unruly Pig a very worthy winner for the 2020 Front of House team of the year award."

As well as winning the front of house team award the pub also came 29th in the prestigious Top 50 Gastropub rankings.

Owner Brendan Padfield said: "Joining the company of such other fantastic gastropubs in the list such as the Michelin starred Flitch of Bacon is a real honour for the whole Unruly team and especially Dave Wall our fantastically talented Head Chef."

"To have got into such a prestigious national list was prize enough. To get the best ranking in East Anglia is a real honour but to have then gone on to win the special award of 'Best Front of House Team 2020' is an overwhelming privilege and a testament to Amy Challis, our magnificent restaurant manager, and, of course, all the Unruly team.

Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig Picture; CLAUDIA GANNON Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig Picture; CLAUDIA GANNON

"The whole event proved quite emotional for us and you can bet therefore we all partied hard into the early hours."

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Most Read

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Northern bypass backing fractures as two councils withdraw support

The northern bypass project has taken a decisive hit after Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk councils withdrew their support just hours after consultation results were published. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Lorry driver accused of trying to pervert course of justice after fatal crash

Dan-constantin Caraza appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The great divide - how the public feel about the Ipswich northern bypass

Protesters opposed to the Ipswich northern bypass made their voices heard in consultation. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24