Spreading The Word - Terry Christian coming to Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:47 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 13 March 2020

Presenter, broadcaster and now stand up comedian Terry Christian will be performing at The Quay theatre in Sudbury. Picture: QUAY THEATRE

Presenter, broadcaster and now stand up comedian Terry Christian will be performing at The Quay theatre in Sudbury. Picture: QUAY THEATRE

Channel 4's The Word leapt onto our screens in 1990 and quickly garnered a cult following - propelling presenter and creator Terry into the limelight.

Interviewing high profile bands such as Oasis and Nirvana and superstars like Whitney Houston, he gained a huge following for his brutally honest approach.

Running for five years, The Word was notorious for its shock value and was one of the first television programmes of its kind.

Now Terry is heading to The Quay on November 14 for a 30th anniversary celebration of his time in the crazy television world of the nineties hosting a Q&A session live on stage.

For tickets, press here.

