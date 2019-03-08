Everything you need to keep the kids entertained this half term

Dear Zoo the timeless childrens classic book is on stage at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds this half term Photo:Victoria Macken Archant

Half term is almost upon us. The day's are getting shorter and keeping our youngsters entertained can be a challenge. Here are a few choice suggestions

A highlight of the History Alive event at Stonham Barns will be a battle between Vikings and Saxons Picture: CARL HUMPHREY A highlight of the History Alive event at Stonham Barns will be a battle between Vikings and Saxons Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Soonchild

The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Dr, Ipswich IP1 2AS

Mon 21 Oct

Dig out your snowshoes for an Arctic Adventure with live music and songs, 3D and shadow puppets, creative captioning, integrated sign language and song, plus the cosmic brilliance of the Northern Lights.

Game of Thrones star Jonathan Marshall . Picture: CLASSIC FESTIVALS AND EVENTS Game of Thrones star Jonathan Marshall . Picture: CLASSIC FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

Set somewhere north of the Arctic Circle, Soonchild is the story of a shaman known as Sixteen Face John who feels out of step with the modern world. John's wife is expecting a baby, but the Soonchild refuses to be born until she can hear the World Songs - special music that is essential for the world to exist.

So, John sets out on a quest which takes him through many life-times, and thrilling encounters with a constellation of cool characters and animal spirits - including the most magnificent of all Polar creatures: the Ice Bear. John must find the World Songs for Soonchild and save the world, before it's too late. So big-hearted, this show will melt an iceberg.

Tickets £5-£8

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo: Theatre Royal The Tiger Who Came to Tea is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo: Theatre Royal

The Pirate Cruncher

The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Dr, Ipswich IP1 2AS

From Tue Oct Oct 22 — Wed Oct 23

A swashbuckling tale of greed… Adapted from the best-selling picture book by Jonny Duddle, winner of the Waterstone's Children's Book Prize, this exciting, hilarious, and comically gruesome adventure of pirates, monsters, and the ingenuity of one small girl is family theatre at its finest and silliest, a treat for children and adults alike.

For anyone four and over.

Tickets £5-£8

Oi Frog

The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Dr, Ipswich IP1 2AS

From Thu Oct 24 — Fri Oct 25

"Cats sit on mats, hares sit on chairs, mules sit on stools, gophers sit on sofas and frogs sit on logs"

It's a new day at Sittingbottom school and Frog is looking for a place to sit, but Cat has other ideas and Dog is doing as he's told. Little do any of them know that chaos is coming...

Who knew there were so many rhyming rules and what will happen when Frog is in charge?

Join Frog, Cat and Dog in this new action-packed stage adaptation of Kes Gray and Jim Field's bestselling books. Songs, puppets, laughs and more rhymes than you can shake a chime at!

For families with children aged 3+. Tickets £9-£12

Disgusting Songs For Revolting Children

The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Dr, Ipswich IP1 2AS

Sat Oct 26

Jay Foreman is an award winning musical comedian whose songs have been heard on BBC Radio 4, Radio 4 Extra, The One Show, London Live TV and Dave Gorman's UK/Ireland tour. Jay provides a devilishly cheeky hour of songs, poems and comedy for children of all ages in this family friendly show which regularly sells out its entire runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tickets £5-£8

Fantastic Mr Fox

New Wolsey Studio, St Georges Street, Ipswich, IP1 3NF

From Tue Oct 29— Sat Nov 2

The New Wolsey Youth Theatre present Roald Dahl's much-loved story follows the failed attempts of three horrible farmers, Boggis, Bunce and Bean, one fat, one short, one lean, as they try to get rid of the fox who regularly steals food from their farms.

The cunning Mr Fox manages to outwit them at every turn, although he didn't realise quite how determined the farmers were to get him.

Join the New Wolsey Youth Theatre as they adventure deep under ground and into one of the world's most popular children's stories.

Tickets £5-£8

Jack & The Beanstalk

Red Rose Chain, Avenue Theatre, Gippeswyk Avenue, Ipswich, IP2 9AF

Sat Oct 19

Join Jack for music, dance and play as he journeys up the beanstalk.

An hour of storytelling and play for children and families.

Tickets children £4, adults go free

Dear Zoo

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, Westgate St, IP33 1QR

Wed Oct 23 — Thu Oct 24

"I wrote to the zoo to send me a pet…"

Young children will love discovering the animals the zoo has sent - a monkey, a lion and even an elephant! But will they ever manage to send the perfect pet?

After a successful debut tour, Dear Zoo, the timeless children's classic book returns to the stage in 2019! Rod Campbell's best-selling lift-the-flap book has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982 and has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide.

This production will delight all those who have read the book (both young and old) as it unfolds with child-engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.

Tickets £10.50-£14

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, Westgate St, IP33 1QR

Fri Oct 25 — Sun Oct 27

A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr.

Direct from the West End, the Olivier Award nominated smash hit show The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns on tour, celebrating over 10 years on stage!

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!

Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos! A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem…expect to be surprised!

Suitable for children aged 3+.

Tickets £10.50-£14

Halloween Family Festival: Hallowsgate

Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9BA

Sat Oct 19 to Sun Oct 27

This October Half-Term, Kentwell Hall is staging their most fun children's event of the year.

Bring your little goblins to enter the magical world of Halloween through our "Hallowsgate". Explore seven activity zones across the Kentwell Estate for a magical Autumn day full of quests and challenges.

Dress up in your favourite Halloween outfits, or come in outfits suitable for the School of Sorcery, for double the fun - but make sure you are wrapped up warm underneath them, and feel free to wear your magical wellies, as most of the activities will be outside.

Activities include: School of Sorcery- make a wand, take classes & graduate as an official wizard

Halloweenies- faceprinting, pumpkin dip, fancy dress competition, obstacle course, Unfairground - magic show, hula class, fire the art cannon, Fairy garden-train to be a fairy guardian & search for fairies, Witches Walk- brave your way down witches walk & help create spells, Werewood- watch out for dragons and werewolves, Haunted Hedgecastle- get top scaring tips from our resident ghost and brave our dungeon.

Tickets £9.95-£15.95

A Show With Something For Everyone,

Foxhall Park, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

October 19 to 20 2019

The Show that has something for everybody. From Family Days out with amazing attractions such as the fabulous Jonathan Marshall, horse stuntsman from Poldark and Game of Thrones, Heavy Horse Displays, Motorbike Stunt Teams, fabulous Falconry displays, Britain's Got Talent sensation Dima and his dogs to Foodies with some fabulous cookery demonstrations on both days and amazing professional chefs such as Italian chef Claudio Bincoletto along with our Food & Drink Festival with over 40 small producers or love your of dogs with our Festivals of Dogs with Charity Fun Dog Shows with over 22 classes a day, agility, Dogs Have Got Talent and so much more.

Enjoy the Living History area, model aeroplanes, or why not listen to our fantastic up and coming musicians with the East Anglian Music Awards at the show.

Don't forget the Festivals of Kids with the wonderful Gemma's Petting Farm or Amazing Reptiles and a little bit of old fashioned fun our Punch and Judy Show, Circus Aerial displays, meet our Super hero gang and watch some fun wrestling.

Festivals of Dogs is the dog show with something for every four legged friend with Charity Fun Dog Shows with over 22 classes daily to Dogs Have Got Talent, Agility both Have a Go and Demonstrations from Britain's Got Talent Dima and his dogs, Sniff and Smell, Scurry, Chase the Bunny, Doggie Bingo, Breeds, K9 Security Display, the Honniahaka Inuits and Wolfdogs and so much more for all those doggie families out there.

Tickets £8.50- £3.50 under fives - Free

Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns

Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Nr Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 6AT

October 19 2019

There will be over 15 different re-enactment groups from around the country which will descend on the Stonham Barns Showground creating a living history camp devoted to the Viking and Saxon period - referred to as The Dark Ages.

These different groups will give an insight into the way of life of Viking and Saxon culture. You will come across cooking, weaving, leathercraft, woodwork, blacksmithing, herbalists, Saga story-telling and rune reading. Visitors will be able to try some 'have a go sessions' such as archery and axe throwing. All handled under supervision by certified instructors.

Re-enactment displays and battles will take place in the show ring from noon finishing with a Big Battle from 5.30pm

The big outside finale of the day will take place at 6.30pm with a torchlight parade followed by the fantastic spectacle of a Viking Ceremonial Boat burning at 6.45pm.

In The Barn there will be activities taking place throughout the day including screenings of Hollywood Viking themed films, local interest Dark Age films, talks on weaving, way of life, demos and crafts, live folk music and children's activities including face painting and shield, sword and helmet making with cardboard.

The bar will be open from noon through to the event finish at 8pm. Refreshments, barbeque, hot food and drinks will be available throughout the day.

Tickets £10

Stonham Barns fireworks & Halloween spectacular

Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Nr Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 6AT

October 25 2019

Komodo Fireworks, who produce award winning professional firework displays, will once again be supplying the fireworks. This stunning display will light up the sky with vivid colours and noise along with a musical soundtrack.

There is a competition for best Halloween costume, so get your spooky outfits ready and come and win a prize. Also bring your own carved pumpkin and enter the best pumpkin design competition.

There will also be children's entertainment throughout the evening including magician Robbie James, Halloween games, free face painting and a family fun fair which will include Dodgems, Hook a duck and more, food and drink stalls and fully stocked bar.

This year we are raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice with a donation given from each ticket bought.

Tickets £10

Spooky evenings at Bressingham

Lower Road, Bressingham, Norfolk, IP22 2AA

October 25-26 2019

There will be witches, ghosts and ghoulish goings on to spot both on the train trip and inside the Museum. Coming in costume adds to the occasion, so why not get the whole family to dress up.

Gates open at 5:30pm - last rides at 8:30pm.

Tickets: advance prices are £8.50 for adults and £7 for children,

'The Greatest Show On Earth' at Hollow Trees Farm

Semer, Ipswich, IP7 6HX

October 18-27 2019

Dare you walk through the Big Top Barn and marvel at the Mysterious Maze….Ringmaster Franken Farmer's circus performers have gone missing in the maze, can you find them all?

You can conquer the Giant's Straw Stack, ride the Cresta Run Sledges and jump on board the Barrel Train too. You'll need plenty of energy as you tackle our inflatable obstacle course.

For our younger visitors, the Tot Tent is the perfect place for some smaller sized fun! Enjoy the soft play equipment and Under 5s Bouncy Castle.

Whatever the weather, there is plenty of fun to be had. Our indoor play area has colouring and toys to enjoy plus our giant indoor sandpit will be open as usual.

Make sure the farm animals don't miss out on the fun, you can buy bags of animal feed for 50p for all our animals including sheep, goats, chickens, alpacas turkeys, pigs, cows and more. All the usual fun on the Farm Trail is still included such as the Woodland Wizard Play Frame, Kidbine Combine, Climb and Crawl Trail, Pedal Tractors, Straw Roly Poly and the Foxhole Slide.

Should you need to refuel, the Howling Wolf Event Cafe will be open daily serving a selection of freshly prepared hot and cold drinks and food.

Tickets £7.50 per person with children 2 years and under are free. Open from 10am daily until 4pm with last entry at 3pm.