E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town’s Regency theatre launches appeal for ‘the show to go on’

PUBLISHED: 11:28 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 05 June 2020

The Regency-era theatre in Bury St Edmunds has a target of �50,000 for its emergency appeal Picture: THEATRE ROYAL

The Regency-era theatre in Bury St Edmunds has a target of �50,000 for its emergency appeal Picture: THEATRE ROYAL

THEATRE ROYAL

A town’s playhouse has launched an emergency appeal to enable it to reopen when the coronavirus lockdown eases.

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds at night Picture: THEATRE ROYALThe Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds at night Picture: THEATRE ROYAL

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds has lost almost all of its income as it is currently closed during the crisis and, like many entertainment venues, is fighting to survive.

It has just launched a campaign with a target of £50,000 to allow it to begin preparations to reopen and renowned writers, directors and actors have given their support, including Armando Iannucci who directed The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was filmed in the town.

While the playhouse receives some local authority funding, this makes up a small percentage of what it needs to keep going and despite an Arts Council Emergency Response Grant “they need to build a bigger pot to raise the essential funds to start to reopen when lockdown eases,” a spokesperson said.

They need time and money to programme and promote the season and for their own shows they need to cast and rehearse, the spokesperson added.

Armando Iannucci, who directed the film The Personal History of David Copperfield, is backing the Theatre Royal's emergency appeal Picture: CONTRIBUTEDArmando Iannucci, who directed the film The Personal History of David Copperfield, is backing the Theatre Royal's emergency appeal Picture: CONTRIBUTED

MORE: Suffolk’s music venues fear coronavirus could cause ‘heartbreaking’ permanent closure

Roger Quince, chairman of Theatre Royal board of trustees, said: “The return to normality is likely to be a long journey – please support this campaign to ensure that our much-loved theatre will be in a position to come out of this long dark period as strong as ever. With your help we can start to put plans in place to reopen our doors once again.”

Adrian Grady, Theatre Royal general manager and interim CEO, said: “We were heartbroken to close our theatre and there are many challenging times ahead but Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds has stood strong for 200 years and we will continue to do so.

“We’re determined to welcome our audiences back and we’re asking for help from the community of Bury St Edmunds, this brilliant town, to help us to do this so that the show can go on!”

Giles Brandreth, an English writer, broadcaster, actor and comedian, is also supporting the appeal Picture: GREG MACVEANGiles Brandreth, an English writer, broadcaster, actor and comedian, is also supporting the appeal Picture: GREG MACVEAN

The theatre welcomes big names in the world of theatre, television and film to its stage and through its outreach programme it aims to inspire young people, to give local people a voice, to serve the community and to engage marginalised groups for whom theatre and the arts may otherwise be inaccessible.

You may also want to watch:

It supports its family of freelancers (writers, producers, set designers, technicians, actors to name a few) to create new work.

Mr Iannucci said: “We had a great time filming The Personal History of David Copperfield at the fabulous Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

English actor and stage director Sir Derek Jacobi urges people to support this appeal to reopen theTheatre Royal Picture: CONTRIBUTEDEnglish actor and stage director Sir Derek Jacobi urges people to support this appeal to reopen theTheatre Royal Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“Like all theatres, it and its staff have been hit hard by the Covid lockdown, and if this beautiful and historic theatre is to open its doors again and become what it has always been, a working theatre in the community, then it’ll need a tremendous amount of help from every quarter. I’m urging everyone to help where they can as the Theatre Royal launches its emergency appeal.”

Sir Derek Jacobi CBE, an actor and stage director, said: “Having spent many happy hours in its beautiful auditorium and on its marvellous stage, I urge you to support this appeal to reopen Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, so that she can be saved for generations to enjoy.”

Actor Robert Glenister added his voice, saying: “I first worked at this wonderful theatre in the early 1990s. It’s a jewel in Bury St Edmunds’ crown and must be preserved at all costs.”

Other backers include journalist, author and radio presenter Libby Purves OBE and writer and actor Gyles Brandreth.

The theatre, which is a charity, said it is “very fortunate” to have ongoing and loyal support from patrons, friends, major and corporate sponsors, without whom (even in normal times) it simply could not survive.

Whether this year’s Theatre Royal panto, Cinderella, will definitely go ahead is still up in the air as it depends on government rules over mass gatherings.

But, there is a small team to progress with the script and start the set design and bookings are still being taken.

“We will keep people informed of our plans. We will probably be in a position to make a decision at the end of August,” a spokesperson said.

•To support the emergency appeal see here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen charged in connection with Stowmarket ‘machete’ incident

Police in Stowmarket on Wednesday night Picture: HERMIONE WAY

‘We believe about 15 clubs would vote against carrying on’ - Rotherham chairman

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart expects the League One season to be called off this week Picture: PA SPORT

Two Suffolk Halfords now fully reopened to the public

People queue up to get into Halfords in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich GP surgery with more than 7,000 patients saved from closure

The Deben Road Surgery in Ipswich has been saved from closure. Pictured from left to right are Dr Balaji Donepudi, Dr Susan Smith, administrator Rebecca Frost, nurse practitioner Vicki Kemp, salaried GP Moira Pinkney, receptionist Paula Self and practice operations manager Chrystal Maskall. Picture: SUFFOLK PRIMARY CARE

We stand by ‘don’t infect us’ banner – it wasn’t aimed just at second home owners

Southwold town councillors Simon Flunder and David Beavan with the banner which was temporarily put up at the start of the pandemic Picture: JO FLUNDER
Drive 24