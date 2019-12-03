David Copperfield gets special screening at Theatre Royal

A number of scenes for a new star-studded David Copperfield film featuring Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie were shot in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NAOMI WILLCOX Archant

David Copperfield is returning home to Bury St Edmunds - or his recent home at any rate - as the latest big screen outing of Charles Dickens' resourceful hero, The Personal History of David Copperfield, filmed on location in the west Suffolk market town, will get a pair of special screenings at the Theatre Royal next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of scenes for a new star-studded David Copperfield film featuring Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie were shot in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NAOMI WILLCOX A number of scenes for a new star-studded David Copperfield film featuring Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie were shot in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NAOMI WILLCOX

Director Armando Iannucci filmed bustling street scenes outside the Angel Hotel and transformed the exterior of the Atheneum into a Victorian theatre. The theatre interiors were shot at the Theatre Royal in June 2018.

Now the theatre has been given permission by Armando Iannucci to stage two special fund-raising screenings to keep the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds in good heart.

The screenings of The Personal History of David Copperfield will be at Theatre Royal on Sunday February 9, 6.30pm and Monday February 10, 7.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

The all-star cast includes Dev Patel as David Copperfield, along with Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Peter Capaldi and Benedict Wong. The screenplay was written by Simon Blackwell, based on Charles Dickens' novel, and the film is directed by Armando Iannucci.

The Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds was used as a filming location for the best part of a week in summer 2018, the Regency auditorium was given a dusty makeover to transform it into a historically accurate scene, complete with candle lights and contemporary signage. To celebrate the theatre's involvement, the director and production company have given special permission to host two screenings of the film within the auditorium, for the ultimate immersive cinema experience.

From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.

The second screening on February 10 will also have a 6.30pm pre-show reception and a post-show Q&A with special guests including the producer and location manager.

A number of scenes for a new star-studded David Copperfield film featuring Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie were shot in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NAOMI WILLCOX A number of scenes for a new star-studded David Copperfield film featuring Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie were shot in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NAOMI WILLCOX

Tickets for both screenings go on sale to Friends of Theatre Royal on Thursday December 5 at 10am. To take advantage of the presale, memberships start from £47. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday December 6 at 10am. To book contact the Box Office on 01284 769505, visit the website www.theatreroyal.org/shows/the-personal-history-of-david-copperfield-screening/ or pop in to the theatre in person.