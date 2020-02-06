E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Classic comedy is revitalised by new production

PUBLISHED: 11:57 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 06 February 2020

Keddy Sutton as Shirley Valentine in Willy Russell's play at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds Photo by Aaron Weight

Keddy Sutton as Shirley Valentine in Willy Russell's play at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds Photo by Aaron Weight

Archant

Review: Shirley Valentine, by Willy Russell, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds until February 15

Keddy Sutton as Shirley Valentine in Willy Russell's play at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds Photo by Aaron WeightKeddy Sutton as Shirley Valentine in Willy Russell's play at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds Photo by Aaron Weight

When I first saw the film version of Shirley Valentine, I was in my early twenties and found it sad and lacking in excitement or interest. Now, in my forties, watching Willy Russell's brilliantly crafted, one-woman play, I realise that is exactly the point.

For this is the story of how a woman can so easily lose herself in the daily grind of life, marriage and housework. How children casually activate auto-mum, even when grown and living elsewhere, and how drinking wine is the only solution to the boredom of cooking the evening meal. It is the story of middle age and now I can relate. As I am sure everyone 40+ can in their own way, male or female.

All of which, I realise, paints a rather dark picture, but rest assured this play is anything but dull thanks to a wonderfully witty script and its star's fantastic, warm-hearted delivery.

You may also want to watch:

It takes talent and range - not to mention a good memory - to perform a one-actor play and Keddy Sutton is simply superb as middle-aged housewife, Shirley. Endearing and funny, she chats to the wall/audience as friends, taking them on a journey through her character's past and present, moving easily between sadness and laughter and, on occasion, cooking eggs at the same time (now that's impressive).

The first act sets the scene of domestic drudgery with tales of dinners thrown, a husband set in his ways, lost youth and misplaced jealousy - aptly recounted as dinner is being prepared. There's also a story about a friend who's a call girl and rather more mentions of the clitoris than you might expect but you get the idea.

The second act transports us to the Mediterranean as Shirley finally escapes her rut and, with no warning or goodbyes, takes her burden of 'unused life' to find passion and adventure in Greece.

Funny, touching and, in no small way, inspirational.

So, is it really possible to still be a brave, engaging, vibrant woman in middle age? I am given hope and if you need me, I'll be at the travel agents.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Barclays bank evacuated after strong smell of burning

Firefighters have evacuated the Barclays bank. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Car flips onto side in three-vehicle crash

A three vehicle collision is blocking a road in Tiptree. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT

More victims come forward after body builder claims he was abused at boarding school

Body-bulder Aarron Lambo and solcitor Kathy Yates Picture: AARRON LAMBO/FACEBOOK

High quality racing expected at Cottenham point-to-point

Net D�Ecosse in action at Cottenham at their December meeting. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

WATCH: World’s biggest gathering of clowns comes to Lowestoft

Clowns from across the globe have gathered together in Lowestoft for the world clown convention Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24