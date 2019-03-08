E-edition Read the EADT online edition
"Thrill at the Mill" - the Tide Mill offers its first Halloween fright night

PUBLISHED: 16:10 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 08 October 2019

The Tide Mill Living Museum is hosting its first ever

The Tide Mill Living Museum is hosting its first ever "Fright Night" for Halloween this year (pictured here at the Beowulf Festival). Picture: SIMON BALLARD

The Tide Mill living museum in Woodbridge is hosting its first ever fright night and turning the historic museum into a "bump in the night" building for a Halloween special

The Tide Mill promises to put on a scary show alongside A Company of Four for its The Tide Mill promises to put on a scary show alongside A Company of Four for its "Thrill at the Mill" event (pictured here at the Beowulf Festival). Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Alongside amatuer dramatic group A Company of Four, the museum is hoping to get the community to hide in the tide with performances of haunting characters and grizzly tales.

Chairman of trustees, John Carrington said: "We are really excited to put on these events and look forward to thrilling visitors of all ages.

The Tide Mill is old, but its appeal should span the ages."

Minimum age is 14, under 18's will need to be accompanied by an adult over 21.

Sessions start at 4:30pm until 9:45pm.

Tickets are £10 with students under 21 paying £5 a ticket.

Attendees will need to pre-book tickets online by clicking here.

