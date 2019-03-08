Tony Slattery at Quay Theatre

Thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 18:48 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:48 24 July 2019

Tony Slattery, who will be at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury Picture: BILL SMITH

Tony Slattery, who will be at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury Picture: BILL SMITH

Archant © 2009

Comedy star Tony Slattery is to return to Sudbury's Quay Theatre this weekend.

He will be in conversation with comedy historian Robert Ross and taking a look back at his career on Saturday July 27.

After playing to packed houses during 2017's Edinburgh Festival with a return to his greatest triumph Whose Line is it Anyway?, he took Edinburgh 2018 by storm with a no-holds-barred reflection on his life and the depression and mental illness that has dogged his success.

An extended version of the show, this will be the Quay Theatre and will include anecdotes on everything from the Cambridge Footlights to Carry On Columbus, plus clips from the archives and the celebrated Slattery commercial break.

For more details go to the theatre website or ring the box office on 01787 374745.

