The 545 showcase gig at The Apex will shine the spotlight on five of the most exciting local bands - False Hearts. Photo: The Apex Archant

The Apex enjoys being an integral part of the cultural landscape of West Suffolk and what better way to celebrate local talent than hosting a showcase dedicated to up-coming bands and performers.

The 545 at The Apex on January 31 features five of the area's most exciting up-and-coming bands and musicians: Connor Adams, Reno & Rome, False Hearts, Queen Dogs and Leon O'Leary.

Connor Adams' ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with a modern pop sound has earned him praise from many industry professionals, with BBC Introducing describing him as "an up and coming star". He returns to headline having played a memorable set back in November 2018.

Ipswich-based dance-rock outfit Reno & Rome specialise in driving beats, groove-filled guitar hooks and soaring vocal melodies across a luscious synth-accompanied landscape. Their guitarist Nic is no stranger to The Apex stage, having been part of pop legend Lulu's band when she performed at the venue last September.

Powerful female-fronted rock delivered with fiery finesse - False Hearts' distinct sound has put them firmly on the radar of music fans across the country. 2019 saw them tour the length and breadth of the UK, so a show in Bury St Edmunds for this Cambridge four-piece is a local gig.

Despite his age, 17 year old indie-folk singer Leon O'Leary, from Bury St Edmunds, writes and plays with the depth and passion of a much older soul. With influences including Damien Rice, Bear's Den and Ben Howard, Leon's Celtic origins can clearly be heard in his music.

Queens Road Rock School are represented by Queen Dogs, who are a powerhouse of talent and energy, aged between 10 and 14 years old. Their cover of Joy Division's 'Transmission' went viral on social media, leading to praise from actor and singer Keith Allen.

The 545 is at The Apex on Friday January 31 at 7pm. Tickets are £5 and under 14s are welcome if they are accompanied by an adult. To book ring 01284 758000 or go online www.theapex.co.uk for more information.