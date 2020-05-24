Top names return to LeeStock for 2020

Scouting For Girls Picture: INDUSTRY LIVE Industry Live

Scouting for Girls and Toploader have been announced as headline acts for the second day at Suffolk's LeeStock Music Festival next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toploader Picture: TOPLOADER Toploader Picture: TOPLOADER

They will top the bill on the Sunday of the two day event over the weekend of May 23 and 24 at Melford Hall, Long Melford, in aid of the Willow Foundation.

The Sunday line-up has been dubbed 'ReStock Sunday' by organisers as all the acts have previously played there.

Scouting for Girls, who played LeeStock in 2015, have enjoyed eight top 40 hits, incuding the number one This Ain't A Love Song, and been nominated for four Brit Awards and an Ivor Novello award.

Toploader, who played in 2013 and 2017, have more than two million album sales and a string of top 20 hits both home and abroad to their name, including the global hit Dancing In The Moonlight.

Lucy Spraggan Picture: INDUSTRY LIVE Lucy Spraggan Picture: INDUSTRY LIVE

Joining them will be Space, who enjoyed a string of hits in the 1990s including Female of the Species and Me and You Versus The World and played in 2013, and singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan, who played in 2016.

Organiser Andy Piper said: "It's a pretty decent line-up on on the Sunday.

"We have taken all the acts that people have said they have really liked in the past and put them on one bill."

The acts for the Saturday line-up will not be announced until the New Year.

Space Picture: SELECTIVE Space Picture: SELECTIVE

LeeStock takes place every year in memory of Lee Dunford, a 21-year-old musician from Sudbury who died of a brain tumour in 2006.

To date more than £175,000 has been raised in Lee's name for the Willow Foundation, a national charity that gives special days to seriously ill young adults.

From humble beginnings at Glemsford Social Club, the festival has now grow to become one of the biggest in the region.

In 2013 it moved to National Trust property Melford Hall where it has since welcomed acts such as Lightning Seeds, Pixie Lott, Reef and Republica.

LeeStock has been held at Melford Hall since 2013 Picture: G. Mills LeeStock has been held at Melford Hall since 2013 Picture: G. Mills

Its success was recognised by the East Anglian Festival Network, which last month awarded it the title of Best Festival in Suffolk.

Tickets for LeeStock Music Festival on 23rd and 24th May 2020 are now available online at the LeeStock website.