Everything you need to know about this year's Suffolk Show

Crowds watch heavy horses on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Thousands of visitors will soon be flocking to Trinity Park in Ipswich for the county's biggest two-day visitor experience - the Suffolk Show.

A large crowd watching the Red Devils parachute display team land in the main ring at the Suffolk Show Picture; ASHLEY PICKERING A large crowd watching the Red Devils parachute display team land in the main ring at the Suffolk Show Picture; ASHLEY PICKERING

The yearly event, organised by the Suffolk Agricultural Association, a registered charity, it is a unique celebration of all that makes our county great, showcasing the best of our local food, farming and agriculture.

When and where is the Suffolk Show?

When: Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30.

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich, IP3 8UH.

Children playing on Zorbs in the funfair area at the Suffolk Show Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Children playing on Zorbs in the funfair area at the Suffolk Show Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Opening times: Gates open at 7am and last entry is 5.30pm. All trade stands are open from 8.30am until 6pm on both days.

How much are advance tickets?

Early bird ticket prices are available until May 17 (midnight) at £23 for adults, £20 for senior citizens and £7 for a young persons ticket (age 15-18). Under 15s go free. There is also a new two-day adult ticket with advance price of £44.

Where can I buy advance tickets from?

Cattle being led to the ring to take part in competitions at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Cattle being led to the ring to take part in competitions at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You can buy tickets online or call the ticket office on 01473 707110. You can also buy them in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Post Office stores around Suffolk as well as Ipswich Building Society branches, Ipswich Buses at Sailmakers Shopping Centre, Ipswich and Colchester Tourist Information Centres and the SAA office at Trinity Park. Visit the website to book online or to see a full list of ticket stockists.

How much are tickets on the day?

Tickets are available on the gate at the same price as last year - £28 for adults, £25 for senior citizens, £12 for a young persons ticket (age 15-18) and under 15s go free.

A child stroking a friendly goat at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A child stroking a friendly goat at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How do I get to the show?

Car - The Suffolk Show is held at Trinity Park in Ipswich which is conveniently accessible from the A14 and A12. Follow the AA signs and directions from Suffolk Police on Show days. Car parking is £5 and can be purchased in advance or on the day.

Bus - A number of bus services will be available from central Ipswich and Ipswich Railway Station.

Train - Ipswich Railway Station is just five miles away from Trinity Park. Bus services will be running from the station to the showground.

Bicycle - A dedicated bicycle parking area will be at Gate 1.

Taxi - There is a taxi drop-off point on Murrills Road (Warren Heath), off the roundabout at Gate 1.

Walk - There is a pedestrian entrance at Gate 1.

Coach - Coaches can enter the showground at Gate 1 and there is a designated coach park.

Will there be cash machines at the show?

Mobile cash machines will be situated around the showground and these are highlighted on the Suffolk Show visitor map. Please note there will be a withdrawal charge.

What are this year's Suffolk Show highlights?

There is always a host of attractions to keep all ages entertained.

New to the Suffolk Show this year is the Real-Life Superheroes area where visitors can explore the life-saving equipment and vehicles used by our county's paramedics, air ambulance, fire service, police service, HM Coastguard, BT Emergency Disaster Crew, RNLI and Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Highlights in the Collins Grand Ring are the thrill-seeking Red Devils army parachute display team and the Imps Motorcycle Display Team who will be wowing the crowds with high-energy stunts on both show days.

For more adrenaline action, visitors can climb the new 60ft viewing platform for free, courtesy of T H Moss & Sons, which will provide a fantastic photo opportunity and birds-eye view across the whole showground.

Another new attraction is the Farming Live area where visitors can meet our local farming heroes and learn about the story of oilseed farming, and how food is grown and harvested in Suffolk.

Tip: Don't miss the livestock shows in the cattle, sheep and heavy horses rings, and do take the time to step away from all the activities on offer to people-watch - you probably won't see this many farmers in one place very often and they are the life and soul of the event - after all, it's their charity, the Suffolk Agricultural Association, which stages the event.

What will there be to eat?

Visitors will be spoilt for choice with food around the Showground. The Adnams Food Hall will host artisan and locally-made food and drink from over 70 producers, meanwhile on Greene King Eat Street there's a feast of hot dishes and tasty snacks to enjoy for lunch with flavours from around the world. The popular Adnams Beach Eats area will be returning this year where families can enjoy a seaside-inspired picnic in a deck chair or beach hut, and there are more picnic spots at the Suffolk Ram Catering Area and Red Poll Picnic Area.

Can I bring my dog?

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome to visit the Suffolk Show, however, they are not permitted in to the Ringside Clubs or Adnams Food Hall. There will be a number of watering points around the Showground, kindly sponsored by Skinner's Field & Trial.