The Trial of Oscar Wilde is vividly recreated by his grandson at Theatre Royal, Bury

PUBLISHED: 19:30 07 May 2019

The Trials of Oscar Wilde uses the actual trial records to tell the tale of Wilde's downfall at the hands of the British establishment. Photo: Emily Hyland

The Trials of Oscar Wilde uses the actual trial records to tell the tale of Wilde's downfall at the hands of the British establishment. Photo: Emily Hyland

Archant

The life and work of Oscar Wilde remains a source of fascination. Now a new play is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, The Trials of Oscar Wilde, which has been co-written by the great playwright's own grandson, Merlin Holland.

Holland has spent the last 30 years studying and researched Wilde′s life. Using the actual words spoken in court, the production delves into the scandalous events that saw Wilde charged with gross indecency.

The audience has a ringside seat at the so called 'trial of the century' and can feel what it's like to be in the company of a flawed genius - as this less than ideal husband is suddenly reduced to a man of no importance.'

This production shows Oscar Wilde fighting for his art as well as his life. Wilde's grandson said: "Over the years, there have been a number of attempts to tell the story of my grandfather on stage but none of them has really managed to bring alive the drama of Oscar's courtroom appearances.

"Using the actual words from the libel trial, and with a careful reconstruction of Wilde's prosecution by the Crown for homosexuality, it's a chance for audiences to see the real Oscar for the first time. The Trials of Oscar Wilde should be an obligatory part of every young person's education to teach them the meaning of tolerance and, more than ever in today's world, about the appalling consequences of blinkered homophobia.

You may also want to watch:

"In this production we get a real sense of Oscar's intellect at full stretch - his complexity, wit and deep humanity."

The play has been co-written by director John O'Connor who also adapted The Picture of Dorian Gray with Merlin Holland. The Trials of Oscar Wilde stars John Gorick as Wilde, playing opposite Rupert Mason as the Marquess of Queensbury.

Also on stage are Patrick Knox as Sir Edward Clarke and Benjamin Darlington as as Charles Parker and Alfred Wood.

This national tour of The Trials of Oscar Wilde will help to support the important work of the

LGBT charity Stonewall in promoting equality.

The Trials of Oscar Wilde, by Merlin Holland and John O'Connor, is at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds on May 16.

Topic Tags:

